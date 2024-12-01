6 million fine and termination of contract: the NHL is (really) fed up with raiding on July 1

We all remember how free agent day was.Many signings were made official immediately after the noon mark on July 1.We often learned in advance that such-and-such a player was going to sign with such-and-such a team, because there had been talks before July 1.

Elliotte Friedman spoke on Hockey Night in Canada yesterday (Saturday) about the NHL’s announcement of potential tampering penalties.

I invite you to listen to the Saturday Headlines The NHL wanted to remind all teams that if they get caught, they will be punished.

Here’s the list of potential penalties :

From what we understand from the image above, it’s that both players and teams will be punished.

up to $5 million in fines

Termination of all signed contracts

Forfeiture of draft picks

The team caught in default will have to give draft picks or money to the other team in question.

As for the teams, they will face these possible penalties:

For the last point, basically, the team that owns the rights to such a player’s contract will receive compensation from the other team that tried to talk to the player in question before July 1.

For individuals, their penalties will be a fine of up to $1 million, as well as suspension or expulsion.As Friedman points out,this reminder is good for everyone, even the entire team: general managers, management, even coaches and employees.But can we really put the brakes on poaching?

Teams and players will continue to talk to each other, and there’s nothing we can do about that.

The NHL simply wanted to send a reminder, a warning to everyone that the rules are created to be followed, and that last summer seems to have broken the camel’s back of patience.

Everyone will have to sit tight and wait until July 1 to discuss a new contract with a free agent.

