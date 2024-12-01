6 million fine and termination of contract: the NHL is (really) fed up with raiding on July 1

6 million fine and termination of contract: the NHL is (really) fed up with raiding on July 1Michaël Petit
Elliotte Friedman spoke on Hockey Night in Canada yesterday (Saturday) about the NHL’s announcement of potential tampering penalties.
Here’s the list of potential penalties :
From what we understand from the image above, it’s that both players and teams will be punished.
- up to $5 million in fines
- Termination of all signed contracts
- Forfeiture of draft picks
- The team caught in default will have to give draft picks or money to the other team in question.
For the last point, basically, the team that owns the rights to such a player’s contract will receive compensation from the other team that tried to talk to the player in question before July 1.
Teams and players will continue to talk to each other, and there’s nothing we can do about that.
The NHL simply wanted to send a reminder, a warning to everyone that the rules are created to be followed, and that last summer seems to have broken the camel’s back of patience.
