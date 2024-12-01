Skip to content
“We don’t like what we see”: Alumni no longer want to go to the Bell Centre

 Marc-Olivier Cook
“We don’t like what we see”: Alumni no longer want to go to the Bell Centre
The Canadiens’ alumni are an important part of the organization.

They’re part of the club’s history, after all.

But now, some of them are worried about the club’s performance…

We know that Serge Savard hasn’t hesitated to criticize the Habs in recent years when things aren’t going so well on the ice.

That said, Jean Perron was on La Poche Bleue this week… And he said that the old-timers are no longer interested in cheering the team on at home.

Why is that?

Because the old-timers “don’t like what they see”, in the words of Jean Perron:

The old-timers don’t want to go to the Bell Centre anymore because we don’t like what we see. – Jean Perron

Jean Perron explains that alumni don’t always understand Martin St-Louis’ decisions.

For example, Perron would have liked to see the coach call a timeout last Saturday after the Golden Knights’ unanswered 3rd goal.

And he says all the old-timers had the same reaction.

You have to wonder if Marc Bergevin’s interview this week also played a role in all this.

The relationship between the former GM and the alumni isn’t at its best for the reasons we all know, after all, and seeing him give his first interview since leaving to an English-language media outlet caused a lot of chatter.

But at a certain point, it’s normal to know that some old-timers don’t like what they see on the ice from the Canadiens.

It’s different, but they were used to success because the Habs were able to win the Stanley Cup relatively often before the club’s last conquest in 1993, and everyone wants to see the Canadiens return to that path.

And when those who fought for the logo see players dragging their boots on the ice, it sure doesn’t go down well with the board.


