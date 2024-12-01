Bruins are undefeated in regular time in sixteen games against the Habs

The rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins is one of the best in professional sports.

Every game against the Bruins has a special cachet, and there’s a lot of animosity between the two teams, from players to journalists to fans.

Although we haven’t faced them in a series since 2014, confrontations with Boston often give way to very physical duels and the occasional outburst.

Since November 2019, the Bruins are now 15-0-1 vs the Habs… pic.twitter.com/IwqpPWoDfg – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2024

In short, Boston is the club we love to hate.However, in recent years, the rivalry has really gone in the favor of the Boston club, which has a 15-0-1 record against the Habs since November 2019. The Canadiens have just one win against their rivals in sixteen games. Ouch!Indeed, our only triumph over the Bears dates back just over a year, a 3-2 overtime win at the Bell Centre on November 11, 2023.

Since then: losses of 5-2, 9-4, 2-1, 6-4 and 6-3 earlier today. That’s 28 goals allowed against 14 scored in the last five games against our rivals to the south. That’s a very ordinary performance, especially on defense.

However, let’s not forget that the Canadiens didn’t play the Bruins in the 2020-2021 season, when we only played Canadian teams.

What’s more, the current NHL schedule means that we play the Bruins a maximum of four times a season (or three, depending on the year).

While I don’t much like this format, which doesn’t encourage intra-sectional rivalry, it’s almost a blessing in disguise for the Habs the way they’ve been playing Boston for the past few years.

It’s hard to explain such a performance against our Massachusetts rivals. Yes, the Bruins have performed better than us over the past five years, but generally, these match-ups push the Canadiens’ players to give a little more and play their best hockey, if only out of pride.

That’s part of the reason why we’ve beaten the Bruins so often in the past, both in the season and in the playoffs, even when we’ve looked like the underdogs.

Do our recent performances against the Boston club show a certain lack of character in our current players? It’s hard to say, but it’s about time the Canadiens started winning again against the Big Bad Bruins.

