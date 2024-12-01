4 Nations Tournament : With 16 goals, Caufield makes a strong case for his selection

4 Nations Tournament : With 16 goals, Caufield makes a strong case for his selectionMichaël Petit
Despite the Montreal Canadiens’ bitter defeat by the Boston Bruins, there was one bright spot in the game.
He’s now on pace for 54 goals this season.
Incredible, though, especially considering that after more than a quarter of the season done, the Habs’ diminutive forward finds himself 3rd on the all-time scoring list.
He’s tied with Brayden Point, but only two players are ahead of Caufield at the moment: Sam Reinhart (18) and Leon Draisaitl (17).
Could this be the first time in ages? It’s not often that a Habs player is in the running for the Maurice-Richard Trophy, and if he keeps this up, he’ll be one of the finalists.
If he continues to score at such a high rate, he could also force Team USA ‘s hand for the famous 4 Nations Tournament.
Eric Engels still doesn’t believe there’s room for Caufield in the line-up (and rightly so).
4 Nations rosters get submitted tomorrow, and I’m still not sure Caufield will make Team USA.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 1, 2024
While the majority of projected U.S. rosters don’t have Caufield, it’s important to understand that this season, Caufield is scoring in spades.
If Team USA‘s Craig Button’s projected line-up is anything to go by, Caufield isn’t on it, but Luke’s brother Alex Tuch is.
Team USA roster prediction for the #4Nations Face-off Tournament. Craig Button has both Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch making the team
Tage Thompson: 11 goals and 18 points in 17GP
Alex Tuch: 7 goals and 21 points in 22GP#sabrehood pic.twitter.com/CQX1pUDUfI
– 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) November 28, 2024
Because, obviously, Caufield won’t be in a top-6 role on the U.S. team.
For him to make the roster, you have to make room, and based on Button’s projection, there aren’t many options.
22 points in 23 games is good, but I’d rather have Alex Tuch in a depth role than Jake Guentzel.
