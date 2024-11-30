“I loved our match. I won’t talk about the referees”: St-Louis repeats the same thing 6 times

This afternoon, the Canadiens lost to the Rangers.

Missed the game? My colleague Félix Forget has published an excellent complete summary of the game. I invite you to read it by clicking on the link here.

But without burning the midnight oil, there’s one aspect of the game that caught the eye in particular: the work of the referees.

The officials made some questionable decisions, and it hurt the Habs.Case in point?

In the second period, Josh Anderson was sent off for roughing… When he clearly didn’t deserve to be in the dungeon.

Before getting the primary pass on the Rangers’ winning goal, Will Cuylle tripped Joel Armia. It was obvious… But the officials today = pic.twitter.com/l2SvKoYyn0 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 30, 2024

The Rangers took advantage, scoring on the powerplay.That said, it was at the end of the game that things really started to go wrong. Will Cuylle tripped Joel Armia and it was as obvious as day, but the officials decided not to crack down.The result?The Blue Shirts scored late in the game to run away with the win, with just over 20 seconds left to play:

After the game, Martin St-Louis went before the media… And let’s just say he wasn’t happy.

I loved our match. I won’t talk about the referees. – Martin St-Louis

“I loved our game. I won’t talk about the referees’ work.” Martin St-Louis’ answer to ALL reporters’ questions after the Habs – Rangers game pic.twitter.com/4HcG1Q8BQJ – RDS (@RDSca) November 30, 2024

His press conference lasted a minute and ten seconds. And he repeated the same sentence after every question, in both English and French:You could see the frustration in his face:

It’s frustrating because there have been a few times when referees’ work has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

And here, Martin St-Louis decided to send a message without necessarily saying much.In the end, the Habs were chased six times during the game and allowed three goals.

The numerical disadvantage has to be better, especially against the offensive strength of a club like the Rangers… But at the same time, the Habs found themselves in this situation at least twice when they simply didn’t deserve it.

That’s what pisses me off. And that’s why Martin St-Louis was angry after the game, which is normal.

Overtime

– That’s right.

– It’s far from bad.

Lane Hutson officially gets the assist on the Nick Suzuki goal. He now has 13 points in 23 games. pic.twitter.com/3OkTZC8PdC – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 30, 2024

– Happy reading.