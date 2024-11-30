“I loved our match. I won’t talk about the referees”: St-Louis repeats the same thing 6 times

“I loved our match. I won’t talk about the referees”: St-Louis repeats the same thing 6 timesMarc-Olivier Cook
Missed the game? My colleague Félix Forget has published an excellent complete summary of the game.
But without burning the midnight oil, there’s one aspect of the game that caught the eye in particular: the work of the referees.
In the second period, Josh Anderson was sent off for roughing… When he clearly didn’t deserve to be in the dungeon.
Before getting the primary pass on the Rangers’ winning goal, Will Cuylle tripped Joel Armia.
It was obvious…
But the officials today =
After the game, Martin St-Louis went before the media… And let’s just say he wasn’t happy.
I loved our match. I won’t talk about the referees. – Martin St-Louis
“I loved our game. I won’t talk about the referees’ work.”
Martin St-Louis' answer to ALL reporters' questions after the Habs – Rangers game
It’s frustrating because there have been a few times when referees’ work has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.
The numerical disadvantage has to be better, especially against the offensive strength of a club like the Rangers… But at the same time, the Habs found themselves in this situation at least twice when they simply didn’t deserve it.
That’s what pisses me off. And that’s why Martin St-Louis was angry after the game, which is normal.
Overtime
– That’s right.
"The Josh we love!" – Guy Carbonneau
– It’s far from bad.
Lane Hutson officially gets the assist on the Nick Suzuki goal.
He now has 13 points in 23 games. pic.twitter.com/3OkTZC8PdC
– Happy reading.
We wonder why they don't spend.
