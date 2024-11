The last time the Habs and Rangers met, Jacob Trouba was in the news for a borderline hit on Justin Barron. The latter had suffered a concussion.

The two clubs crossed swords again this afternoon… and we wondered if someone was going to send Trouba a message.

In the end, they did… and Josh Anderson took the contract.

The result was a furious fight… that even went two rounds.

Josh Anderson feeds Jacob Trouba his lunch in a rather fun fight. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fa4zju2QOS – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 30, 2024

But in the end, the Habs forward got the measure of a tough customer.