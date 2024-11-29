Rumour Corner: John Gibson’s name linked to the Avalanche

With December just around the corner, we’re starting to get a good picture of the state of the NHL’s forces. There’s still a lot to play for, of course… but there’s enough of a sample to draw some good conclusions.

We’re already a quarter of the way through the campaign, after all.

Among the conclusions we can draw is that the Avalanche’s situation in front of the net isn’t ideal. Alexandar Georgiev isn’t getting the job done as #1, and Justus Annunen isn’t doing any better.

So we’re wondering how the club might cope… and in a piece for TheFourthPeriod, various contributors to the site raised the idea of them going for a big name in front of the net…

Is Gibson a prime fit for the Avalanche? https://t.co/5z3NjR9Amd – The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 29, 2024

And that big name is John Gibson.

The Ducks’ goalie has been looking for a change of scenery for a while now, and after a few difficult years, he’s made a good start to the 2024-25 campaign. David Pagnotta believes the Ducks would be willing to withhold part of Gibson’s salary, which would facilitate a deal.

There are connections that are easy to make, especially with Gabriel Landeskog not approaching a return (which gives Colorado financial flexibility).

If the club wants to look elsewhere, Mackenzie Blackwood and Dan Vladar have also been mentioned… but the big prize would be Gibson.

Teams would pay big for Igor Shesterkin

To be continued.

Before the campaign began, we wondered whether the Rangers would be able to reach an agreement with Igor Shesterkin. The goaltender, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is one of the league’s elite players… and you’d think the Rangers would want to keep him.

But to sign him, they’ll have to pay dearly… and so far, the Rangers haven’t done so.

The fallout from #NYR GM Chris Drury’s trade memo continues – what we’re hearing about Igor Shesterkin’s contract, trade targets and more https://t.co/ycgXsJYkC9 – Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 29, 2024

Which begs the question: are the Rangers doing the right thing by being patient?But according to an assistant to a GM of a Western team who spoke to Arthur Staple (The Athletic) , teams are lining up to sign him, even if the price is

One wonders if, by waiting so long, the Rangers are shooting themselves in the foot. The Russian is having another solid season, and with his track record (especially in the playoffs), he’d certainly be on the radar of many teams.

Let’s see how this one shakes out.

Nils Höglander is the talk of the NHL

It’s been a tough season for Nils Höglander. The Canucks forward has just five points in 22 games, despite his undeniable talent.

And increasingly, we’re wondering whether a change of scenery might do him some good.

Clearly, some clubs are keeping a close eye on him… and according to Kevin Weekes, the Canucks forward is the talk of the NHL. The Capitals, Penguins (who are on the hunt for those young players they want to revive) and Blue Jackets have shown interest.



A name generating interest in the market is @Canucks F Hoglander. He’s 24, with cost certainty given his current 3Yr 3M AAV, and skilled. I’m told the Caps, Pens and CBJ are among clubs that’ve explored the possibility. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/fNqb1S43gh – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 29, 2024

Obviously, we don’t know if the Canucks are ready to let him go… but if they are, they obviously have several teams ready to pull the trigger.

So we’ll see if he’ll try to revive his career away from Vancouver.

