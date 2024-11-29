J.T. Miller, Kreider, Kakko: Three names that Rangers are talking about right now

We’re talking about the Rangers, who host the Canadiens at home tomorrow afternoon.

Because things aren’t going well in New York.

The club lost today to the Flyers 3-1. It’s a fifth consecutive loss for the Blue Shirts… And you’d expect Chris Drury (GM) to get busy soon.

After all, there are some interesting rumours coming out of the Big Apple.For example?

We know that Chris Kreider saw his name thrown around in some rumors earlier this week, and Pierre LeBrun confirmed that the forward is indeed on the market on his podcast(Radar) :

Is Kreider really on the market? A wink from @PierreVLeBrun that says it all…

Kreider is on the market and it looks like the same is true for club captain Jacob Trouba.

But that’s not all.

In New York, there’s a player who’s been at the heart of so many rumors in the past and here, you understand I’m talking about Kaapo Kakko.

With a salary of $2.4 million and 12 points in 22 games (including today’s), Kaapo Kakko is also back in the discussion for a potential deal.

He’s not playing much (13:13 per game) and could be looking to leave for a better opportunity to make his mark:

TSN’s @DarrenDreger says Kaapo Kakko’s name has resurfaced in trade talks. “If they’re trading out pieces like that, then the return is going to have to be exactly what the Rangers are looking for.” Kakko is a team-best +13 playing only 13:14/game. https://t.co/ekLvnuZOZn – Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 28, 2024

Kakko is 23 years old. He’s still young, and still has time to develop into an impact player in the National League.

Still, we’re talking about a 2nd overall pick (2019 draft)….

I’m just throwing this out there and it’s only an idea. But if Kirby Dach, who was picked right after Kakko, continues to disappoint… Could Kent Hughes and Chris Drury dance around sending each other two players who have good potential but could benefit from a change of scenery?

Hmm…

This is where it gets really interesting

With today’s loss, the Rangers now have a record of 12-9-1.

That’s disappointing, which is why Drury is looking to shake things up.

The fallout from #NYR GM Chris Drury’s trade memo continues – what we’re hearing about Igor Shesterkin’s contract, trade targets and more https://t.co/ycgXsJYkC9 – Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 29, 2024

That said, Arthur Staple (The Athletic) reported an interesting tidbit in an article today.The Rangers have reportedly contacted the Canucks to inquire about J.T. Miller, who has played in New York in the past:

J.T. Miller to New York… That would be something.

We agree that the deal would be complicated to build because the forward is in the second year (of 7) of a contract that pays him $8M per season… But we’re still talking about a guy who has collected 99, 82 and 103 points in his last three NHL seasons.

By acquiring a player like him, the Rangers would have several offensive weapons…

In closing, there’s nothing new about the negotiations between the Blue Shirts and Igor Shesterkin’s clan. The Rangers are still looking for a solution to pay him what he’s worth, but that’s what’s difficult right now.

Especially if Miller and his big contract come to the Big Apple…

Overtime

