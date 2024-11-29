Keith Tkachuk encouraged his sons to fight at school

I hear Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are brothers.They may not have the same style of play on the ice, but they share a specific characteristic.

Both brothers like to make trouble… and let’s face it, it’s nothing new.

Jamal Myers, who played with Keith Tkachuk in St. Louis (Matthew and Brady’s father) and now works as an analyst for Sportsnet, has a story to tell.

At one point, Myers was in the locker room and Keith asked Matthew to tell him what had happened at school.

Matthew started by saying that there was a kid who was giving him trouble and annoying him… And then Keith told Matthew to go on and tell the interesting part of the story.

Matthew said “I punched him in the face” and Myers was shocked. The latter had doubts about Keith’s qualities as a father:

At the time, I wondered about his parenting skills. – Jamal Myers

Keith Tkachuk thought it was funny, and understandably encouraged his kids to hit other kids at school like it was nothing:I imagine it was a character-building experience for Matthew and Brady, because today, both brothers are fearless.

They don’t hesitate before throwing down the gloves on the ice for any reason, after all.

That said, we agree that this is not the ideal behavior for a child.

A kid shouldn’t have to fight for justice, even if his father is a professional athlete and tells him what to do.

But Keith Tkachuk, we know, is no angel either… and maybe that’s why we see Brady and Matthew having angry outbursts on the rink:

Tkachuk gets puck flipped at him and doesn’t like it, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/YxP0Y411gl – Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 27, 2021

“Hey a Sens highlight” *it’s Brady Tkachuk fighting someone down multiple goals trying to wake up the team* “Oh. This again.” pic.twitter.com/p8NdGeUNkQ – Zachary Martin (@OneTrueZach) November 24, 2024

