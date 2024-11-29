Keith Tkachuk encouraged his sons to fight at school

Keith Tkachuk encouraged his sons to fight at schoolMarc-Olivier Cook
Both brothers like to make trouble… and let’s face it, it’s nothing new.
Jamal Myers, who played with Keith Tkachuk in St. Louis (Matthew and Brady’s father) and now works as an analyst for Sportsnet, has a story to tell.
Matthew started by saying that there was a kid who was giving him trouble and annoying him… And then Keith told Matthew to go on and tell the interesting part of the story.
Matthew said “I punched him in the face” and Myers was shocked. The latter had doubts about Keith’s qualities as a father:
At the time, I wondered about his parenting skills. – Jamal Myers
Jamal Myers shares story of former teammate Keith Tkachuk encouraging Matthew and Brady to punch kids at school: “I was wondering about his parenting skills”
They don’t hesitate before throwing down the gloves on the ice for any reason, after all.
A kid shouldn’t have to fight for justice, even if his father is a professional athlete and tells him what to do.
But Keith Tkachuk, we know, is no angel either… and maybe that’s why we see Brady and Matthew having angry outbursts on the rink:
Tkachuk gets puck flipped at him and doesn’t like it, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/YxP0Y411gl
– Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 27, 2021
“Hey a Sens highlight”
*it’s Brady Tkachuk fighting someone down multiple goals trying to wake up the team*
“Oh. This again.” pic.twitter.com/p8NdGeUNkQ
– Zachary Martin (@OneTrueZach) November 24, 2024
