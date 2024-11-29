Skip to content
News

Paul Wilson’s turn to hold back on Logan Mailloux

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Paul Wilson’s turn to hold back on Logan Mailloux
Logan Mailloux is a polarizing name.

We tend to forget him because his story is behind him and we talk about him now as just another prospect, but there was a stir when he was chosen.

Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson all suffered because of this choice.

And that’s not just me saying it: it’s also Paul Wilson. He was asked about the Marc Bergevin situation on BPM Sports this morning, and he agrees that this selection had a role to play in the end of his association with the Habs.

When you listen to him speak, you sense that he’s being very cautious. The man who worked in communications for the Canadiens understands that this is a delicate issue.

He mentioned that Marc Bergevin obviously didn’t want to talk about it at length, and that he was going to do the same.

Yes, he was asked questions about the impact it had on things going forward, but he didn’t get too far into the process that led to the Ontarian’s selection. He did say, however, that such a decision is made as a team.

It’s interesting to recall that when Logan Mailloux scored his first NHL goal last month, Paul Wilson tweeted that he was proud of him and that he had been a good choice.

He then defended his gang’s choice by showing the benefits of having chosen him.

In closing, Paul Wilson still has a good relationship with Marc Bergevin (who asked for his advice before publicly dating Pierre LeBrun) and is convinced he’ll get back to being an NHL GM one day.

According to him, he’s a guy who gives his all and has learned from his time with the Canadiens.


