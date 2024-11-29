Mike Matheson at the Canadiens’ practice session

For the past two games, Mike Matheson has been absent from the Canadiens’ line-up. He is nursing an injury.

We don’t know how serious it is, and that’s why we had to keep an eye on him at the Canadiens’ practice. And it looks like he’s not doing too badly this lunchtime.

Why not? Because he’s practicing with the rest of the group.

Mike Matheson, who missed the last two Canadiens games, is on the ice for practice in Newark. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 29, 2024

This doesn’t tell us if he’ll be able to play tomorrow, but we agree that seeing him practice for the first time since his absences is good news.

When he plays, he stabilizes the Canadiens’ defence – and forces the youngsters to give their all to keep their place in the lineup.

Remember that the Habs, who are practicing in New Jersey today, will play in New York tomorrow afternoon. Then, on Sunday afternoon, it’s off to Boston.

How many games out of two will he play?

The other player to keep an eye on is, of course, Patrik Laine. He’s getting close to a comeback (it doesn’t have to be this weekend), and let’s just say it’s eagerly awaited in Montreal.

Today, he skated with the others.

Details to come…

