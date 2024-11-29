Marc Bergevin had emptied his office weeks before being fired

Marc Bergevin’s name is on everyone’s lips following his public outing, via a text by Pierre LeBrun.

Naturally, stories from the past are surfacing at the same time. Martin Leclerc, for example, talked about how the former GM used to threaten the Habs’ Francophones.

Bergevin, who has seen the selection of Logan Mailloux work against him, had to talk publicly, but at the same time, he’s a bit of a victim of his strategy at the moment. Because yes, talking publicly is a strategy to get his name back in the conversation.

What’s that supposed to mean?

Leclerc recalls that Bergevin turned down an offer from Geoff Molson because he didn’t think it was big enough. He didn’t feel that he had, in the words of the journalist, received a vote of confidence from his boss.

So he knew he was living on borrowed time.

It will be recalled that Scott Mellanby, his assistant, had been considered to take over the Canadiens’ hockey operations. Bergevin found out before he lost his job.

He also learned that Jeff Gorton had been hired before he learned he’d lost his job.

We knew both those things. But Martin Leclerc tells us that Bergevin, several weeks before being fired, had emptied his office of his personal belongings.

He felt it was the end – even if losing his job was still a shock for him.

Remember that towards the end of his tenure, as he told Pierre LeBrun, the pandemic was taking its toll on him. He was unable to see his family, and could no longer see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was clearly time to move on.

