Marc Bergevin wanted to get people who leaked information out

Marc Bergevin’ s talk with Pierre LeBrun got him what he wanted: he can pass on his message to NHL owners about a possible return to the GM’s chair.

But the downside for him and those close to him? He’s back in the news – and not always for the right reasons.

This morning, on BPM Sports, Gilbert Delorme (a former Habs player) was particularly upset to see that Bergevin took three years to speak out… and that all this was done while avoiding the local media.

But stories do come out, of necessity.Also on BPM Sports, Martin Leclerc talked about how the former Habs GM tried to have absolute control over everything that happened in his organization.

And after the “il ne veut pas parler aux médias francophones” narrative of the past few hours, the Radio-Canada journalist’s story isn’t going to help Bergevin buy himself any sympathy capital with French-speaking Habs fans who don’t like him.

I say this because Leclerc, who talks about Bergevin as a guy who was obsessed with controlling information, reports that French-speaking CH players were threatened with being “cal*ssed out” of the club by Bergevin if they were the source of information leaked to the media.

It was a meeting the francophones (not the anglophones) had with the GM before the start of a season.Why just the francos? Did Bergevin feel they were more amenable to talking to the media? Maybe that was his way of seeing things.

Has this contributed to the fact that many Québécois, over the past few years, have chosen to sign elsewhere than with the Canadiens? Inevitably, the question must be asked.

Let’s just say it’s not a very flattering anecdote. It won’t encourage Bergevin to talk to the local media either – but that’s okay, since Leclerc’s mandate is not to hide these stories, but to get them out. And this is a very good one.

