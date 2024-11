Mike Matheson (lower body) will not play against the Blue Jackets. His condition is evaluated daily. Mike Matheson (lower body) will not play against the Blue Jackets. His status is being evaluated daily. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2024

Bad news for the Canadiens.The club has announced that Mike Matheson, who was unable to play last night, will not be able to face the Blue Jackets in Columbus tonight. He still has a lower-body injury.Clearly a blow for the defense.The six defensemen who played yesterday will have to play tonight, given that the Habs have only seven defensemen with them on the road. There are no healthy extras with the club on the blue line, then.Lane Hutson should, if we do as we did yesterday, get both powerplay waves.

