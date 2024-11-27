A member of the Blue Jackets’ management as the Canadiens’ goaltender

This morning, on the heels of the Habs’ practice in Ohio, there weren’t many people on the ice.

The reason is simple: the club traveled to Columbus yesterday after the game. This meant that practice was reserved exclusively for the club’s reserves, to give them a chance to stretch their legs.

Patrik Laine and Michael Pezzetta are the two extras on the ice this morning at Nationwide Arena. pic.twitter.com/rT8SN4Jn7D – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 27, 2024

And only two guys skated, as reported by Anthony Martineau: Michael Pezzetta and Patrik Laine.

Either way, it makes sense. Pezzetta has been an extra for weeks and he won’t be playing more tonight. I really wonder how he feels about all this.

And Laine? He’s not ready yet. We knew he was traveling with the club, but he won’t be playing against his old club tonight. We’re expecting him in a week or so, obviously.

So don’t expect any changes to the forwards tonight – unless it’s in the line-up, of course.

Defensively, nobody skated this morning, since of the seven defensemen with the club, six played yesterday and one (Mike Matheson) wasn’t fit enough to play yesterday. He’s currently a doubt for tonight’s game, and we’ll see what the coach says.

Because Samuel Montembeault played yesterday and Cayden Primeau played tonight, neither was skating this morning. But for Pezz and Laine, it still took a goalie.

So, according to Anthony Martineau’s tweet, it was Reid Robertson who donned a goalie’s uniform to face the shots of Laine (a former Blue Jackets) and Pezzetta.

An unusual situation this morning, as the Jackets loaned a member of their hockey operations department to the Habs to act as goalie during practice involving the extras. Reid Robertson played in the UCHC college division between 2019 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/d4xFiHVWZi – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 27, 2024

The former university goalie works as an assistant in hockey operations, according to the club’s website. Seeing him practice in a habs jersey is special, but he’s been helping out the Habs.

Had it been in Montreal, perhaps Karel St-Laurent would have been there. But on the road, without a ménage à trois, it takes a different solution.

Another practice this morning for @stlaurent35 with the Canadiens. Will he be in net Saturday against the Golden Knights? Hmm… (Please don’t take this tweet seriously) pic.twitter.com/XiqrJIasz2 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024

Overtime

