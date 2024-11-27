Guy Boucher moves to the KHL

Guy Boucher moves to the KHLCharles-Alexis Brisebois
But this time, he’s off to the KHL.
Хоккейный клуб “Авангард” заключил контракт до конца сезона 2025-2026 с канадским тренером Ги Буше: https://t.co/7iDZwVLmbS#checkmate #ВремяАвангарда pic.twitter.com/iGxqgMoS9W
– ХК Авангард (@hcavangardomsk) November 27, 2024
So it’s with Omsk Avangard that the Québécois will continue his journey, as announced by the club on social networks. And if the name rings a bell, it’s because it’s Bob Hartley’s old team.
We’re talking abouta two-year contract for Guy Boucher, who arrives in the middle of the season. He takes into his hands a club that ranks eighth out of 12 in the KHL East.
He hasn’t been able to find work in the NHL this year. I wonder if he’s been signed for an assistant job somewhere, or if he hasn’t received a call.
But either way, he’s back in a head job for the first time since losing his position in Ottawa.
