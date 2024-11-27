Guy Boucher moves to the KHL

Big news for hockey in Quebec.Guy Boucher, who made his NHL comeback last year (as an assistant in Toronto) before losing his job in the summer of 2024, is back behind a pro bench.

But this time, he’s off to the KHL.

So it’s with Omsk Avangard that the Québécois will continue his journey, as announced by the club on social networks. And if the name rings a bell, it’s because it’s Bob Hartley’s old team.

We imagine Bob had kind words for Boucher recently.

We’re talking abouta two-year contract for Guy Boucher, who arrives in the middle of the season. He takes into his hands a club that ranks eighth out of 12 in the KHL East.

He can therefore aspire to the playoffs, but he has work to do.

He hasn’t been able to find work in the NHL this year. I wonder if he’s been signed for an assistant job somewhere, or if he hasn’t received a call.

But either way, he’s back in a head job for the first time since losing his position in Ottawa.

Overtime

Boucher has been exiled before. He coached the Bern club in Switzerland between 2013 and 2016. Otherwise, he has mainly played in the NHL for the past fifteen years.The Lightning and Senators benefited from a boost in his first year with them. Will Avangard have the same effect? To be seen.

