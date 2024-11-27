Mathieu Olivier knows his name is circulating in Montreal

Mathieu Olivier is having a great season.

He’s in his prime, at 27, and has collected nine points (six goals) in 20 games since the start of the campaign.

For a support player and a guy who’s known as a tough guy, that’s more than excellent.

That’s why his name has been circulating in Montreal over the past month.

He’d be a perfect fit for the Canadiens, in the sense that he’s got qualities that can help the club right now. After all, we’re talking about a guy who works his butt off on the ice time after time, and in Montreal, we know that such players are rare these days.

That said, the Québécois is aware of the rumours about him. He doesn’t want to worry about it because he’s concentrating on his game, but it’s playing on his mind all the same:

It’s hard not to hear them unless you live under a rock […] I have family and friends in Quebec, so it comes back to my ears a bit. – Mathieu Olivier

It must be special.

It’s easy to get distracted, after all: he’s from Quebec… And his name has been mentioned in some Montreal rumors.

But if it’s not in Montreal (many would like it to be), we can still expect to see Mathieu Olivier change addresses between now and the next NHL trade deadline.

He’s in the final year of his contract ($1.1 million per season), and there are bound to be several clubs interested in his services in the coming months.

That said, if Kent Hughes can’t get him in the next few months, he should at least try to bring him to town in the off-season.

Because it seems to me that players with heart like him would be a welcome addition to the Montreal line-up.No?

