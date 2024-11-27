It has to be Cayden Primeau’s last chance tonight

There have always been expectations for Cayden Primeau.Even though he was drafted in the 7th round in 2017.

It was his two years at Northeastern that opened just about everyone’s eyes. Because in the NCAA, the American was dominant.

On the other hand, Primeau was slow to establish himself as a National League goalie.

We’ve seen a few flashes from him, especially in the last season… But I think you’ll agree with me if I say it stops there.

That said, he’ll have the opportunity to face the Blue Jackets tonight in Columbus, as the Canadiens play their second game in as many nights. Monty did well yesterday, and deserves a night off.

But as soon as I heard it was going to be Primeau in front of the net, here’s what I thought:

This has to be his last chance.

No changes to the line-up, except in front of the net. Cayden Primeau IN – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 27, 2024

It takes longer to develop a goalie than a forward or a defenseman, and that’s nothing new.

But when you look at Primeau’s 25-year-old stats this season, you realize he doesn’t look like a National League goalie:

1-2-1 record (appeared in eight games)

4.59 goals-against average

.842 save percentage

At some point… Enough is enough. The Canadiens have put a lot of effort into goalie development, but you can’t move forward if he’s not getting the job done in front of the net.

If Primeau can’t come up with a big one tonight, I’d like to see the Canadiens go out and get an experienced guy to back up Montembeault.

There’s been a lot of talk lately that there’s a leadership problem in the dressing room… And maybe getting an older goalie could help calm things down.

Because we know that the Monty-Primeau duo isn’t the most experienced duo in the NHL.

To be continued. But Primeau better not get hammered tonight, because I’ve got a feeling it could be the end, otherwise.

And if that happens, I’ll be curious to see what the Canadiens do with him.

Overtime

– Speaking of leadership…

There’s a clear lack of leadership in the Canadiens’ dressing room, and as @Chouine explains, it starts with the captain… Full chronicle: https://t.co/1gVdMNIINs pic.twitter.com/jZ2goUZJMm – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 27, 2024

– Sean Monahan gives love to fans in Montreal.

“I’ve rediscovered the love of hockey in Montreal!” Sean Monahan is grateful for his two years in the metropolis pic.twitter.com/6nkfNP1kGb – RDS (@RDSca) November 27, 2024

– Still.

Ratings: Nearly 530,000 people (average per minute) watched the Canadiens’ (flat) game last night on RDS. The fact that the score was close and that Joshua Roy was playing his 1st game probably helped. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 27, 2024

– No surprise there.

Puustinen clears – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 27, 2024

– The photo is incredibly beautiful.