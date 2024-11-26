Why will Andrei Markov be in Montreal in December?

One of the Montreal Canadiens’ most beloved defensemen was Andrei Markov.

Habs legend Andrei Markov will be in Montreal next month for an autograph signing. pic.twitter.com/9QbOmIqzO8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 26, 2024

Many fans were disappointed not to see him honored at the same time as P.K. Subban, in January 2023.Those fans can take solace in the fact that the Russian will be in town this December, but not for the reasons they had hoped.Markov will offer a signing session on December 7, much as Joshua Roy should have done All this will take place in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, to be precise.To find out more about the day, click here

Here’s hoping Markov shows up… not like Joshua Roy.

For that, there shouldn’t be a problem since he’s always been a reliable guy, throughout his career.

However, what concerns me most is why would Markov travel all the way to Montreal for a simple signing session?

It doesn’t make sense for him to leave Russia to go to Dollard-des-Ormeaux and sign various items for Habs fans.

Markov has always enjoyed playing in Montreal, but does he love the city that much?

Personally, I think there’s something fishy going on.

Since Subban was honoured on January 12, 2023, and Markov wasn’t there, almost all fans have been waiting impatiently for him to be honoured.

If you do 1+1, that’s 2, and that’s the most logical explanation.

But it’s not the only explanation.

We know that the Habs may have been looking for another assistant coach to back up Martin St-Louis in this season of misery.And many fans, even some experts, saw Markov as a good potential assistant.

He could also take charge of the powerplay, which would free up MSL’s time.

There may be several reasons for this sudden announcement of Markov’s return to Quebec, and we should know more next month.

Overtime

– No fewer than 12 scouts from 12 different teams will be at the Habs’ game against Utah tonight.

Quite a few scouts in Bell Centre press box for tonight’s game between #Habs and Utah Hockey Club #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/aSt8YwPlcU – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 26, 2024

– It remains to be seen who will be the team’s third goaltender.

According to @PierreVLeBrun, Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill will be two of the three goaltenders on Team Canadiens for the 4 Nations Confrontation! pic.twitter.com/Hd8KgDbmJ4 – RDS (@RDSca) November 26, 2024

– The Snake likes to stir things up.

Lane Hutson is the 6th best Habs prospect under 24 according to the Snake!!! (Michael Hage is 3rd )https://t.co/1VD5Vf5Gn8 pic.twitter.com/4q0IyAohLS – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) November 26, 2024

– Here’s a good look at Demidov’s start to the KHL season.

As the Canadiens struggle to climb the NHL standings, Ivan Demidov continues to shine in the KHL and give promise to Montreal’s future. Jason Bukala gives an updated scouting report on the player after 30 games. https://t.co/25r309334n – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2024

– Three-game suspension for a guillotine in the middle of a hockey game…

The AHL suspended William Lagesson for three games as a result of this incident. https://t.co/IIcQtQ3nXy – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 26, 2024

