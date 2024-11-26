Production: If his seasons over the past ten years are anything to go by, Dach will never become an offensive player.

Kirby Dach disappoints.

We knew it would be a long time before we saw him back in form… But still.

What’s disturbing is the fact that we see him dragging his boots on the ice and the fact that he doesn’t work his butt off as he should.

That said, doubts are beginning to creep in about his potential.

After all, he’s never been super-dominant so far in the National League… And when you dig deeper, you realize it goes even further than that.

In an article published on the TVA Sports website, Jean-Nicolas Blanchet reminds us that Dach was never super-productive in junior either.

The last time he terrorized a league? It was in 2015… when he was playing with guys his own age at 15.

In midget AAA, he was putting up a point a game, just like in junior. That’s not dominant. Since then, he’s been in the NHL, and despite a few good sequences in the past, he’s never been dominant. – Jean-Nicolas Blanchet

“Dach has never been a sure thing” https://t.co/DwgSvQUCNa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2024

He scored 132 points in 48 games that year, but he was never able to be as productive after that :

It’s true that in junior, Dach didn’t produce like a guy who was going to be selected 3rd in the draft.

10 points in 19 games (2016-2017 season)

46 points (seven goals) in 52 games (2017-2018 season)

73 points (25 goals) in 62 games (2018-2019 season)

He spent three seasons with the Saskatoon Blades, without necessarily breaking everything:

He was chosen so quickly because he has some interesting qualities for a National League player. He’s got hands, his skating isn’t awful, he’s big, he’s got great vision… But those qualities don’t always translate to the National League.

That said, some people are starting to give up on him. That’s the case for Georges Laraque (BPM Sports)… And on the other hand, there’s Eric Engels (Sick Podcast) who continues to defend him because the sample is relatively small.

It’s way too early to give up on Kirby Dach@EricEngels: “If at worst by the end of this year, he gets back to where he was at the start of last season, he’s going to be a pretty good player for the rest of his career “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/k1e7qLZYFP – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 26, 2024

Ultimately, you have to understand that Kirby Dach is still young. At 23, there’s still time for him to reposition himself for a successful career in the National League.

On the other hand, you can’t always protect him because he has to give more. He’s just come back from major surgery, and everyone knows it. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that his level of involvement is minimal, and that needs to be corrected if he’s to succeed at the professional level.

