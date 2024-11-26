Yaroslav Askarov returns to the American League

Finally! Let’s see what he’s got…

On November 18, eight days ago, the Sharks recalled Yaroslav Askarov from their club-school.At the time, we all said the same thing:

But let’s just say that his stay in the National League wasn’t very long.

The Sharks decided today to send their goalie back to the AHL.

I know one guy who can’t be happy right now…

Sharks assign Yaroslav Askarov to AHL https://t.co/EHSsZlKTdD – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) November 26, 2024

Askarov must not be happy right now because he wants to play in the National Hockey League.

He asked the Preds to trade him so he could have a chance to play in the big leagues… And now he’s back in the AHL after playing just two games with the Sharks.

Besides, it’s not as if Askarov wasn’t good in his audition in San Jose:

3-2 loss to the Blues – 29 saves on 31 shots

Victory against the Kings – 22 saves on 24 shots

In two games, Askarov has a record of one win and one overtime loss. He has a .927 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average.

Those are great stats, we agree. And that’s why, in my opinion, the kid can’t be happy with his club’s (bizarre) decision.

Especially in light of the fact that it’s not like the Sharks are in the playoff race right now. So why not give one of the best prospects in the world a chance to shine? Unless they want to protect him?

It’s hard to understand…

