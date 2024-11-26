Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba: just what the Canadiens need

No bickering in my cabin: these are words Chris Drury can’t say right now.

Yesterday, we learned that Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba are two players who could, at the right price, leave New York. I don’t know if the GM leaked this to shake up his troops or if it’s really a possibility, but let’s just say it’s got people talking.

And without saying that the Habs must do everything in their power to get them, the fact remains that, in their own way, both guys have a profile that fits the Habs’ needs.

On the attack, the Canadiens need a forward with a real bite(Patrik Laine isn’t going to lead the charge in terms of effort on the ice), who can score and who is capable of being a leader.

Louis Leblanc

A perfect match forChris Kreider.

The Rangers forward has nine goals this season (and no assists, oddly enough) and is on track to score at least 35. He gives his all on the ice… when he’s motivated.

Incidentally, he was not at his team’s optional practice this morning after missing yesterday’s game with an injury.

Optional practice, Kreider is not skating, Ruhwedel has been recalled while Rempe has been returned to Hartford. – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) November 26, 2024

Kreider saw his relationship with the Rangers ruined when he refused to “represent the club” in a press conference after a game against the Habs. And now, the Rangers’ start to the season has management looking at options.

Will a club raise its hand?A top-4 defenseman

At the blue line, the Canadiens need a right-handed defenseman(who isn’t Justin Barron) to play on the top-4. It takes a veteran to eat up minutes, and it takes a tough guy who’ll bring leadership.

Shea Weber

A perfect match forand Jacob Trouba.

We know that Trouba was almost traded to the Red Wings this off-season, so it’s no surprise that the Rangers want to get the guy out of their line-up.

It’s also worth noting that the Rangers captain hasn’t spoken to his boss since the latest rumours broke.

Jacob Trouba said he hasn’t talked to Chris Drury since yesterday’s reports came out. Not sure he needs to. “Part of the game,” he said. “I learned that this summer, have to just block those things out.” #NYR – Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 26, 2024

Clearly, Trouba knows that his days are numbered in New York. He suspects that of the two, he’s possibly the one his GM wants out of the club the most.

Will a club raise its hand?Links with the Canadiens

As you can see, both fit in with what the Habs need. But even so, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton aren’t likely to go for them.

The guys’ contracts

The Rangers’ needs

What are they?

How badly does the Habs want to go after a $6.5M forward until 2027 and an $8.0M defenseman until 2026? In my opinion, it’s not Kent Hughes’ priority – especially for older guys who won’t be around when the Habs want to win the Stanley Cup.

And I don’t think the Rangers are in “salary withholding” mode when they’re currently aiming for the Cup…

And on that subject, I don’t see how the Rangers, who won’t necessarily want prospects and picks that don’t help in the present, could find common ground with the Habs.

Short of a three-team deal that would send Trevor Zegras to New York, that is? But then, I’m imagining things.

Trevor Zegras ties the game off a SWEET pass by Troy Terry! pic.twitter.com/xJm2jIiXmh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2024

I don’t think it’s going to happen as the pitfalls look numerous. But the fact remains that, on paper, Kreider and Trouba have what it takes to fill short-term gaps for the Habs… who, however, are thinking more long-term.

Extension

Better luck next time?

Let’s note, for the fun of it, that Jeff Gorton was in New York in 2009 when the Rangers drafted Kreider and in 2019 when the club acquired Trouba’s services.

He was assistant director of player personnel (2009) and GM (2019) respectively at the time. He knows the guys well.