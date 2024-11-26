The habs’ problem is effort: Patrik Laine won’t change everything

The Canadiens have been inconsistent all season.

The club can play well and perform well for a few games in a row… But it can also fall apart quickly and have long, difficult moments.

But in defeat, there’s one element that comes up time and time again. And I’m talking about the flagrant lack of effort on the part of certain players.

It’s one of the Canadiens’ biggest problems right now, and it’s ironic because behind the bench is Martin St-Louis.

We’re talking about the same guy who had success in the National League because he showed fighting spirit and fought to make his mark. There was effort in Martin St-Louis’ game when he played in the NHL.

That said, it may be easy to think that things will turn around when Patrik Laine returns, because he has his qualities… But those who believe he will change everything will be disappointed.

Why? Because Laine, well…

Because Laine, well… He’s not necessarily the hardest-working guy on earth.

He may have an excellent shot, and that’s never going to change, but we also agree that he’s not the one who’s going to push the group to push even harder.

He’s not the one who’s going to lead the others towards absolute effort, let’s put it that way.

Monty said yesterday that Laine hasn’t lost the quality of his shot. Here’s the proof. I love seeing him celebrate a goal in practice: I hear he’s gaining confidence @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/EUhRmu5zYx – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 21, 2024

Sure, Patrik Laine will help the team on certain levels… But only when he’s completely shaken off the rust.

Because let’s not forget this too: when the maverick returns, don’t expect him to fill the net at a completely insane pace.

He’ll need time, after all. And that’s perfectly normal. A bit like what we’re seeing with Kirby Dach, although it’s starting to get rather worrying in the case of #77…

For the effort problem to be solved, it’s up to the important players to stand up and lead by example.

Slaf, Suzuki, Caufield… When a club’s big guns work hard, it’s easier for the rest of the group to keep up.

And that’s what leaders need to understand. It starts in practice, and at that level, maybe the guys need to be more serious too.

