First line for Newhook and top-4 for Barron: you can’t make it up!

This morning at practice, we saw that Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach were still on the club’s fourth line. Not a bad thing, as they need to wake up.

But that’s not all we can learn from practice.

There are two things we want to highlight here. The first is that Alex Newhook finds himself on the club’s first line for tonight’s game against Utah HC.

Newhook has four points so far this season.

We’re quite critical of his game, as we feel he can give more, especially in terms of passing. Did you know that since the start of the season, the former Avalanche has zero assists in 20 games?

Why not pair him with Cole Caufield, of course?

It was probably Brendan Gallagher who deserved to be there. I don’t know if Martin St-Louis didn’t want to break up a line, but one fact remains: Newhook is there by default. And the Habs don’t look good, since a position like that has to be earned.

Fact: Alex Newhook has had a difficult start to the season. Fact: Alex Newhook will play on the 1st line tonight. https://t. co/SKkUBqwN3O – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 26, 2024

But there’s another element we need to look at: Justin Barron.

The guy played one game in November (against Columbus, on the 16th) and is clearly the team’s #7 defenseman. And now, on his return to the line-up, we choose to place him on a top-4?

I understand that they wanted to put David Savard with Arber Xhekaj and that the Sheriff isn’t a top-4 guy. I also understand that Kaiden Guhle (who’ll be playing with Barron tonight) isn’t a third-pair defenseman and that Matheson/Hutson is the first pairing.

But the fact remains that the Habs’ lack of depth is glaringly obvious when you see Barron move from the bridge to the defensive top-4. This explains why the Canadiens, despite being healthy, won’t be making the playoffs.

Overtime

– Have fun : Martin St-Louis’ advice to Joshua Roy.

#Habs Joshua Roy on what advice Martin St-Louis had for him now that he’s been called-up: “he talked to me this morning and just said ‘have fun, play your game and it’s going to go well.’” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 26, 2024

– Logical.

“His performance in Laval weighed in the balance (for his recall). With Dach back at center and Condotta back (in Laval), we needed a winger. I have confidence in Josh” – Martin St-Louis on the timing of Roy’s recall. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 26, 2024

– Interesting.