Michael Pezzetta is no longer part of the team’s plans

Let’s face it: Michael Pezzetta is no longer part of the Canadiens’ plans.

It’s all very well to talk about Cayden Primeau, who played only two games (and two incomplete games at that) in November, or Justin Barron, who played only one game in November, but Pezzetta has played only three games this season. And he’s obviously healthy.

Even so, El Pezz has the right attitude. He doesn’t whine, and we even see him getting involved in his community.

But the fact remains that on the ice, he’s not an option. He’s only played in games where Juraj Slafkovsky was absent, and he’s clearly not lining up to play often anytime soon.

While Lucas Condotta (who has clearly surpassed him in the pecking order) has been sent back to Laval, Joshua Roy has been recalled. And that’s not counting the imminent returns of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Patrik Laine.

Pezzetta is unlikely to play for the Habs anytime soon, if nothing changes.

Right now, the Habs have 22 guys on their active roster, so they won’t need to move to add just one of the two injured. But if RHP and Laine are ready and none of the guys are injured, a decision will have to be made.

Yesterday, the decision would have been simple: send Condotta back down. But now?

If Joshua Roy does well, he’ll stay in town. And we’ll have to find another solution to make room for RHP(if he doesn’t make the cut in the waivers, of course) at the club.

And that’s where Pezzetta comes in. Instead of considering Harvey-Pinard for the waivers, why not Pezz? After all, he has no future in Montreal, and clearly, it wouldn’t hurt the Habs.

Renaud Lavoie confirmed in a text that this is indeed an option.

If Pezzetta were placed in the waivers, he would either go elsewhere in the NHL or to Laval. He wouldn’t get any less playing time than he does now, and he’d surely make more money(either because of taxes or because he wouldn’t have to pay escrow in the AHL) in the end.

In my eyes, it’s the right thing to do instead of thinking about putting Harvey-Pinard in the waivers. And if the two injured players return this week (which isn’t completely impossible), Pezzetta could really go for the waivers in the next few days.

