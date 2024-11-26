It was against the Canadiens that Chris Kreider put the Rangers to shame

In Trouba’s case, it’s not surprising. The Rangers tried to trade him this summer, but failed. One suspects that his days in the Big Apple are numbered.

But he refused to leave. And at $8 million a year for two more years, he’s not the most sought-after player.

But Chris Kreider’s case comes a little more out of the blue. After all, he’s an important player in the Rangers’ identity, and there’s every reason to believe that he’s appreciated in the dressing room.

He earns $6.5m for just under three more years.

Why would the Rangers want to trade a player like him in a season when the club is aiming for the Stanley Cup? It’s probably not just to make room for Igor’s next contract, is it?

And it’s probably not just because the club disappoints.

According to what Renaud Lavoie told BPM Sports this morning, the break between the Rangers and the player happened a few months ago, during a game against the Canadiens.

And it’s an interesting story.

Basically, at a game against the Habs, Jim Ramsay (the Habs’ director of sports medicine and performance and head athletic therapist) was ignored by the Rangers, his employer of the past 30 years. There was no tribute to him during the game.

Great picture I got sent of Chris Kreider giving long time Rangers trainer Jim Ramsay after tonight’s game, crazy how zero information has ever come out from his firing #NYR pic.twitter.com/syTlNCFgQ8 – Kyle Hall (@KHallNY) February 16, 2024

However, Chris Kreider took the time to chat with him after the game at MSG.

Renaud Lavoie notes that after the match, he was supposed to meet the media. He chose not to because he didn’t want to “represent the Rangers” due to the way Ramsay was treated.

Jacob Trouba then said that if Kreider didn’t talk, he wasn’t going to either. #Leadership101

This (among other things) is why the Rangers will try to trade Kreider – and Trouba – down the road. There are undoubtedly several reasons for this, but here’s a big one.

Overtime

Clearly, a team that wants grit and talent can (indeed, must) call New York.

– Oh.

– News from Noah Corson. He should be sentenced on January 29.

Former Drummondville Voltigeurs player Noah Corson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29 after he was found guilty in February of sexually assaulting a teenager who was under the age of 16.

A clerk in the Palais de justice de Drummondville confirmed the sentencing date.

Corson,… – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 26, 2024

– Rocket: good crowds in Laval.

The “our NHL team is not fun this season” and/or “I’m not paying those prices for that product” effect being felt in Chicago and Laval again this season with their local AHL teams seeing record attendance. https://t.co/spQRtoXYIj – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) November 26, 2024

– Josh Anderson plays simpler, but he doesn’t break everything either. [JdeM]

– Ouch.