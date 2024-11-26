Skip to content
Top-5: Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach

 Raphael Simard
The Canadiens weren’t playing last night, but it was an eventful night of hockey.

22 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach

An extremely frustrating evening for the Avalanche, who were never in the game against the Lightning.

Colorado allowed five goals in the first period. The game ended 8-2.

By the middle of the second period, Brandon Hagel already had five assists.

On Brayden Point’s goal, Alex Georgiev broke his stick on the post.

Miles Wood also broke his stick while retreating to the locker room…

And it’s going to cost him, because his paddle hit his coach Jared Bednar directly in the face.

Not strong, chief!

Both Avalanche goalies played half the game. Georgiev conceded three goals on 17 shots and Justus Annunen, five on 16.

2. Successful debut for Jim Montgomery

The Blues were in New York to take on the Rangers.

It was Jim Montgomery’s debut behind the Blues’ bench, and he made a successful entrance. 5-2 victory.

His first NHL goal came with the Blues against the Rangers. And his first Blues win came against the Rangers.

As for the game, Québécois Zachary Bolduc scored two goals.

He seems happy to have a coach who speaks his language.

On the Rangers’ side, Matt Rempe was in the news again…

For all the wrong reasons.

A completely useless shot…

3. Natural hat trick for Nico Hischier

Three consecutive goals: a feat that has its own NHL term.

It’s a natural hat trick, and a rare one at that. Yesterday, Nico Hischier pulled off the feat.

The captain scored his team’s second, third and fourth goals.

He now has 13 goals so far this season, three behind Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and the NHL’s top scorer.

The Devils easily disposed of the Nashville Predators 5-2.

The Preds’ disastrous season continues… Will David Jiricek save their season?

4. Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini shine

The race for the Calder is shaping up to be an interesting one. In addition to Lane Hutson, Logan Stankoven, Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini will all be contenders.

Yesterday, Michkov and Celebrini distinguished themselves.

The Russian scored a goal and, since being left out, has collected seven points in six games.

As for Celebrini, he collected three points, including two goals.

He may have missed a few games due to injury, but in the 12 games he played in, he scored 10 points.

Here’s a look at the Calder race :

5. Two players score their first NHL goal

Last night was probably the best day ever for two players.

Both players scored their first goal in the Bettman circuit. In Ottawa, Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net.

In Philadelphia, Emil Andrae did the same.

In 12 games this season, Andrae has one goal and three assists. He’s a Flyers second-round pick in 2020.

As for Reinhardt, he was also selected in 2020, but much further back (sixth round, 181st overall).

In three games with the Sens in 2024-2025, he already has two points. Since 2020-2021, he’s been looking good in Belleville.


Extension

– Claim him in your pools.

– Great defensive sequence!

– Finally.

– Superb save!

– Hagel obviously leads the charge.

– Four teams, including the Habs, in action tonight.

