Top-5: Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach

Top-5: Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coachRaphael Simard
The Canadiens weren’t playing last night, but it was an eventful night of hockey.
A high-scoring Monday saw 80 goals across 11 games (7.3 G/GP) – the only day this season to feature a higher average (min. 5 GP) was Oct. 14 (7.8 G/GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/ZwZL3EyZmQ pic.twitter.com/nP9M3b9f8C
1. Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach
Make that SIX goals and SIX different goal scorers for the @TBLightning! pic.twitter.com/HCYtlMgeS3
On Brayden Point’s goal, Alex Georgiev broke his stick on the post.
Sources say Georgiev’s stick is still flying somewhere over Lakeland pic.twitter.com/nHGcY662Jw
Miles Wood also broke his stick while retreating to the locker room…
And it’s going to cost him, because his paddle hit his coach Jared Bednar directly in the face.
Yikes pic.twitter.com/Pp7ztn02rC
It was Jim Montgomery’s debut behind the Blues’ bench, and he made a successful entrance. 5-2 victory.
Jim Montgomery’s first NHL goal? As a member of the Blues against the Rangers.
Jim Montgomery’s first win as Blues head coach? Against the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/EbgMdRBV9E
As for the game, Québécois Zachary Bolduc scored two goals.
That’s Zack TWO-GOALduc, actually pic.twitter.com/PI4S78jzk0
On the Rangers’ side, Matt Rempe was in the news again…
Matt Rempe goes off for roughing after he runs over Jake Neighbours with the puck nowhere in sight pic.twitter.com/aVFW60UvXJ
A completely useless shot…
It’s a natural hat trick, and a rare one at that. Yesterday, Nico Hischier pulled off the feat.
NICO’S NATURAL HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/QwpebxdqMm
The captain scored his team’s second, third and fourth goals.
He now has 13 goals so far this season, three behind Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and the NHL’s top scorer.
The Preds’ disastrous season continues… Will David Jiricek save their season?
MATVEI. MICHKOV.
7 points in 6 games since Torts made him a healthy scratch pic.twitter.com/PTEEV4oCt2
This Macklin Celebrini snipe is NASTY pic.twitter.com/leE4VD1cIu
MAKE THAT TWO FOR CELEBRINI! https://t.co/SVwlzrd3wV pic.twitter.com/MqEtRMvgda
Here’s a look at the Calder race :
FIRST NHL GOAL FOR COLE REINHARDT!
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/NpuNCuK41J
FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT
Congrats, Emil Andrae! pic.twitter.com/8nS5ITSQhJ
In 12 games this season, Andrae has one goal and three assists. He’s a Flyers second-round pick in 2020.
In three games with the Sens in 2024-2025, he already has two points. Since 2020-2021, he’s been looking good in Belleville.
Extension
– Claim him in your pools.
Will Cuylle heater? Cuylle heater
8 points in his last 7 games pic.twitter.com/A1Mc9OtYDf
– Great defensive sequence!
STUFFED AT THE RIM pic.twitter.com/Vv90nRle4m
– Finally.
BRENT BURNS’ FIRST OF THE YEAR TIES THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/9eMTNWvEgU
– Superb save!
FORSBERG. #NHLonPrime | @Senators pic.twitter.com/5TFyZLNv9h
– Hagel obviously leads the charge.
– Four teams, including the Habs, in action tonight.