Top-5: Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach

The Canadiens weren’t playing last night, but it was an eventful night of hockey.

A high-scoring Monday saw 80 goals across 11 games (7.3 G/GP) – the only day this season to feature a higher average (min. 5 GP) was Oct. 14 (7.8 G/GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/ZwZL3EyZmQ pic.twitter.com/nP9M3b9f8C – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2024

22 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Miles Wood’s smashed stick hits his coach

Make that SIX goals and SIX different goal scorers for the @TBLightning! pic.twitter.com/HCYtlMgeS3 – NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2024

An extremely frustrating evening for the Avalanche, who were never in the game against the Lightning.Colorado allowed five goals in the first period. The game ended 8-2.By the middle of the second period, Brandon Hagel already had five assists.

On Brayden Point’s goal, Alex Georgiev broke his stick on the post.

Sources say Georgiev’s stick is still flying somewhere over Lakeland pic.twitter.com/nHGcY662Jw – Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) November 26, 2024

Miles Wood also broke his stick while retreating to the locker room…

And it’s going to cost him, because his paddle hit his coach Jared Bednar directly in the face.

2. Successful debut for Jim Montgomery

Not strong, chief!Both Avalanche goalies played half the game. Georgiev conceded three goals on 17 shots and Justus Annunen, five on 16.The Blues were in New York to take on the Rangers.

It was Jim Montgomery’s debut behind the Blues’ bench, and he made a successful entrance. 5-2 victory.

Jim Montgomery’s first NHL goal? As a member of the Blues against the Rangers. Jim Montgomery’s first win as Blues head coach? Against the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/EbgMdRBV9E – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2024

His first NHL goal came with the Blues against the Rangers. And his first Blues win came against the Rangers.

As for the game, Québécois Zachary Bolduc scored two goals.

He seems happy to have a coach who speaks his language.

On the Rangers’ side, Matt Rempe was in the news again…

Matt Rempe goes off for roughing after he runs over Jake Neighbours with the puck nowhere in sight pic.twitter.com/aVFW60UvXJ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2024

For all the wrong reasons.

A completely useless shot…

3. Natural hat trick for Nico Hischier

Three consecutive goals: a feat that has its own NHL term.

It’s a natural hat trick, and a rare one at that. Yesterday, Nico Hischier pulled off the feat.

The captain scored his team’s second, third and fourth goals.

He now has 13 goals so far this season, three behind Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and the NHL’s top scorer.

The Devils easily disposed of the Nashville Predators 5-2.

The Preds’ disastrous season continues… Will David Jiricek save their season?

4. Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini shine

MATVEI. MICHKOV. 7 points in 6 games since Torts made him a healthy scratch pic.twitter.com/PTEEV4oCt2 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2024

This Macklin Celebrini snipe is NASTY pic.twitter.com/leE4VD1cIu – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2024

The race for the Calder is shaping up to be an interesting one. In addition to Lane Hutson, Logan Stankoven, Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini will all be contenders.Yesterday, Michkov and Celebrini distinguished themselves.The Russian scored a goal and, since being left out, has collected seven points in six games.As for Celebrini, he collected three points, including two goals.He may have missed a few games due to injury, but in the 12 games he played in, he scored 10 points.

Here’s a look at the Calder race :

5. Two players score their first NHL goal

FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT Congrats, Emil Andrae! pic.twitter.com/8nS5ITSQhJ – NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2024

Last night was probably the best day ever for two players.Both players scored their first goal in the Bettman circuit. In Ottawa, Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net.In Philadelphia, Emil Andrae did the same.

In 12 games this season, Andrae has one goal and three assists. He’s a Flyers second-round pick in 2020.

As for Reinhardt, he was also selected in 2020, but much further back (sixth round, 181st overall).

In three games with the Sens in 2024-2025, he already has two points. Since 2020-2021, he’s been looking good in Belleville.

Extension

– Claim him in your pools.

Will Cuylle heater? Cuylle heater 8 points in his last 7 games pic.twitter.com/A1Mc9OtYDf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2024

– Great defensive sequence!

STUFFED AT THE RIM pic.twitter.com/Vv90nRle4m – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2024

– Finally.

BRENT BURNS’ FIRST OF THE YEAR TIES THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/9eMTNWvEgU – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2024

– Superb save!

– Hagel obviously leads the charge.

– Four teams, including the Habs, in action tonight.