Patrik Laine to take part in the Canadiens' three-game road trip
That’s what Martin St-Louis revealed at his press briefing after the Canadiens’ miserable defeat on Tuesday night.
Patrik Laine will travel with #Habs on three-game road trip that starts tomorrow in Columbus. Martin St. Louis said he’s not sure if Mike Matheson, who missed tonight’s game with lower-body injury, will make trip. #HabsIO
But don’t get too excited just yet. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be able to play this week.
He’s probably making the trip to be able to continue practicing with his teammates, having started practicing again in a regular jersey on Monday.
It should also be added that although Laine has resumed regular practice, St-Louis explained on Monday that he doesn’t expect to see his forward play a game this week.
Patrik Laine’s last regular-season game was on December 14. His stint in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program and two major injuries have kept him out of action for almost a year so far.
The defenseman missed Tuesday night’s game against Utah.
