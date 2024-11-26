Skip to content
Patrik Laine to take part in the Canadiens’ three-game road trip

Credit: Getty Images
With the Canadiens in the midst of a season of misery, a bit of good news goes a long way.

Those who have been looking forward to seeing Patrik Laine in action will be ecstatic to know that the forward will accompany the Canadiens on their three-game road trip, which begins on Wednesday.

That’s what Martin St-Louis revealed at his press briefing after the Canadiens’ miserable defeat on Tuesday night.

But don’t get too excited just yet. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be able to play this week.

He’s probably making the trip to be able to continue practicing with his teammates, having started practicing again in a regular jersey on Monday.

It should also be added that although Laine has resumed regular practice, St-Louis explained on Monday that he doesn’t expect to see his forward play a game this week.

Patrik Laine’s last regular-season game was on December 14. His stint in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program and two major injuries have kept him out of action for almost a year so far.

However, St-Louis explained during the press conference that he is not yet sure whether Mike Matheson will be able to accompany the team on this trip.

The defenseman missed Tuesday night’s game against Utah.

The three-game road trip kicks off on Wednesday in Columbus, before moving on to New York and Boston over the weekend.


