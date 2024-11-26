Arber Xhekaj and more against Jacob Trouba: Martin Biron would do it

The Rangers’ season has got off to a very poor start, sothey’re ready to make some big moves in an attempt to remake themselves. In the last few days, the names of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba have been revealed as Rangers players who could move.

And when such players become available on the market, there’s often talk of a possible deal with the Canadiens.

The player most targeted by analysts and fans alike is currently Jacob Trouba. The question, however, is what Montreal is prepared to pay for him.

For former NHL goaltender Martin Biron, it would be Arber Xhekaj and one of the organization’s prospects. This is what he revealed on BPM Sports’ Retour des sportifs on Tuesday.

Martin Biron thinks that if the Rangers are holding back $3 million on Jacob Trouba's salary, the Canadiens must be interested in him! He'd even be willing to give Arber Xhekaj in return

This offer isn’t crazy. Kent Hughes won’t always be able to play the hero like he did by sending only Jordan Harris to acquire Patrik Laine and a draft pick.

Something will have to give to improve the team. Xhekaj may be a crowd favorite because of his physical game, but he’s extremely unstable defensively.

Biron believes that this deal would allow the team to keep the physicality, as Trouba can hit very hard and he would automatically become a much more defensively stable defender than Xhekaj is.

However, this transaction remains a risk for the Canadiens. If the Rangers want to trade Trouba, it’s not for fun. At 30, he may not be expected to be with the team when the Canadiens are competitive.

However, Martin Biron would like the Rangers to keep part of Trouba’s contract. He would like to receive Trouba at only $5 million per season, whereas his contract currently weighs $8 million on the New York payroll.

The Rangers are probably looking to remain competitive, as they have some excellent players on their roster. Keeping a $3 million player in a vacuum is probably not in their plans.

Another question is whether Xhekaj is really a player the Rangers would be interested in. They already have Matt Rempe to take care of the brawling, and adding another brawler wouldn’t necessarily be the idea of the century.

Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton was the Rangers’ general manager when they acquired Trouba from the Jets in 2019. He could do it a second time with the help of Kent Hughes.

Ovi called Bruce Boudreau from a club to check in for curfew with Russian electric music blasting in the background

Matthew Schaefer, from one end to the other!

