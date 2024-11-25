Patrik Laine practices with a regular jersey

Great news in practice.Patrik Laine, who resumed practice with the group in the last few days, no longer wears a jersey prohibiting him from receiving contact. He now has a regular jersey.

It’s another step towards a return to the game. We don’t know when that will be, but it confirms that it’s coming.

Regular jersey for Laine. The lines remain to be seen, but he’s in red. Like Suzuki and Caufield. Dach and Slaf are in white, as is Roy… Will Martin St-Louis be shuffling his cards? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/WESKCzlgVK – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 25, 2024

What my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook is reporting is that Laine is wearing a red sweater. It’s the same color as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook, among others.

Here’s Roy on the ice before the rest of the group. He’s working on his shot with some other guys: pic.twitter.com/V8xhPyMQK9 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 25, 2024

Will Laine play with the captain and #13 when he returns? The question arises.Joshua Roy was also wearing a white jersey. Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky also wore the same color.Would Martin St-Louis want to try Roy at some point with Slaf and Dach in the middle? Who knows.

