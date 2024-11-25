Skip to content
Patrik Laine practices with a regular jersey

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Great news in practice.

Patrik Laine, who resumed practice with the group in the last few days, no longer wears a jersey prohibiting him from receiving contact. He now has a regular jersey.

It’s another step towards a return to the game. We don’t know when that will be, but it confirms that it’s coming.

What my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook is reporting is that Laine is wearing a red sweater. It’s the same color as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook, among others.

Will Laine play with the captain and #13 when he returns? The question arises.

Joshua Roy was also wearing a white jersey. Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky also wore the same color.

Would Martin St-Louis want to try Roy at some point with Slaf and Dach in the middle? Who knows.

Details to come…

