Patrik Laine practices with a regular jersey

Patrik Laine practices with a regular jerseyCharles-Alexis Brisebois
It’s another step towards a return to the game. We don’t know when that will be, but it confirms that it’s coming.
Regular jersey for Laine. The lines remain to be seen, but he’s in red. Like Suzuki and Caufield.
Dach and Slaf are in white, as is Roy…
What my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook is reporting is that Laine is wearing a red sweater. It’s the same color as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook, among others.
Here’s Roy on the ice before the rest of the group.
