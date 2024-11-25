Joshua Roy takes “quite a bit more control” than Logan Mailloux

The Canadiens are in a bad way. How do you get over it?One solution that could be on the table, if the Canadiens wanted to do it, is to recall some of the Laval guys. But there are several aspects to consider when talking about recalls.Firstly, the Habs like to see their youngsters win at the bottom rather than lose at the top.

Secondly, there has to be room. If we take the forwards, for example, we need to remember that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Patrik Laine are about to return to the game. So calling someone back isn’t on the table, for better or for worse.

But thirdly, the Laval boys have to earn it.

And on that subject, in his morning column on BPM Sports today, Anthony Marcotte said something that struck me when talking about the Laval Rocket’s last few days.

The voice of the Pickle Bowl Rocket believes that Joshua Roy is very involved and takes things in hand, and that he does so “quite a bit more” than a guy like Logan Mailloux, for example.

Even if Roy and Mailloux don’t play the same position, comparing them is interesting. After all, both wanted to make their mark in Montreal after camp, and both started the season in Laval.

Both obviously have the potential to help the Habs in the long term.

Mailloux, in his audition with the Habs this season, showed that he lacked a little something to become a full-time NHL player. And to hear Anthony Marcotte say that he doesn’t take things into his own hands enough, that’s not a good thing.

If he did, he’d be right up there. There’s no doubt in my mind.

Roy is still at the bottom because the Habs aren’t making room for him at the top (when it would have been possible to do so in the last few weeks) and that must be some kind of message. But at least hearing that he’s doing well down there is good news: he understands things.

Now it’s Logan Mailloux’s turn to do the same.

