Only 17 shots last night: the Habs shoot the least in the NHL

After back-to-back wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers, we were all starting to think that the horrible, emotionless performances were behind us.Well, we guess we were wrong, and that the momentum of good performances with a great work ethic was only temporary.The Montreal Canadiens completely fell back into their bad habits last night against the Golden Knights, as they put on a mediocre performance in front of their fans, with a 6-2 loss to Vegas. The Habs had a horrible second period, allowing five unanswered goals, leaving Samuel Montembeault completely alone against the Golden Knights.Costly turnovers, sloppy passing, incomplete plays and a blatant lack of finishing marked this game and this performance by the Habs players, who clearly deserved to be booed

In short, the Habs clearly haven’t changed, and an electroshock is still needed, because last night was game 3 of the season’s home disgraces, after the thaw against the New York Rangers and the one against the Seattle Kraken.

The bottom line is that the Habs are sluggish, lacking hustle and hard work in all areas.

Defensively, it’s blatantly obvious, and offensively, it’s not much better, because in the entire NHL, the Canadiens are the team that shoots the least.

In fact, of the 32 teams in the National Hockey League, including the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, the Canadiens have the fewest shots on net per game.On average, the Habs direct 24.2 shots per game, which is VERY low, considering that more than half the teams have an average of over 28.

The bottom line, then, is that the Habs, who don’t score enough goals and lack finish, simply don’t shoot, or at least don’t shoot on target.

Bad luck?No.

It’s clearly a lack of effort and hard work, because directing pucks at the net doesn’t require crazy talent.

It takes hard work to create space and, above all, intelligence to send the puck through the line without hitting an opponent.

Talk about Mike Matheson, who simply can’t seem to avoid aiming at an opponent or the bay window.

And to reach the net and get a shot on target, you also have to shoot!

It sounds ridiculous to mention, but Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky don’t seem to get it, playing with a controller with a faulty SHOOT button.

It’s not for nothing that both were demoted and punished during yesterday’s game.

Juraj Slafkovsky, who has one goal this season and no goals in his last 13 games, on getting demoted to the fourth line tonight by head coach Martin St. Louis, joining Kirby Dach and Lucas Condotta. “He saw how I was playing and it’s well-deserved.” #Habs #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 24, 2024

In short, if the Habs don’t shoot, when they’re already sorely lacking in finishing, it’s going to be very bad.

Last night, 17 measly shots were directed at the cage by Adin Hill, who had little to do to help his team win a game away from home.

The Habs didn’t make it difficult for the Golden Knights, while coming to play at the Bell Centre in Montreal, in front of the NHL’s best fans, should be a burden and a big test.

It’s a real shame, but the Habs aren’t putting on a consistent show for their fans this season.

