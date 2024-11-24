Only 17 shots last night: the Habs shoot the least in the NHL

Only 17 shots last night: the Habs shoot the least in the NHLMathis Therrien
In short, the Habs clearly haven’t changed, and an electroshock is still needed, because last night was game 3 of the season’s home disgraces, after the thaw against the New York Rangers and the one against the Seattle Kraken.
Defensively, it’s blatantly obvious, and offensively, it’s not much better, because in the entire NHL, the Canadiens are the team that shoots the least.
The bottom line, then, is that the Habs, who don’t score enough goals and lack finish, simply don’t shoot, or at least don’t shoot on target.
It’s clearly a lack of effort and hard work, because directing pucks at the net doesn’t require crazy talent.
Talk about Mike Matheson, who simply can’t seem to avoid aiming at an opponent or the bay window.
It sounds ridiculous to mention, but Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky don’t seem to get it, playing with a controller with a faulty SHOOT button.
It’s not for nothing that both were demoted and punished during yesterday’s game.
Juraj Slafkovsky, who has one goal this season and no goals in his last 13 games, on getting demoted to the fourth line tonight by head coach Martin St. Louis, joining Kirby Dach and Lucas Condotta. “He saw how I was playing and it’s well-deserved.” #Habs #HabsIO
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 24, 2024
In short, if the Habs don’t shoot, when they’re already sorely lacking in finishing, it’s going to be very bad.
The Habs didn’t make it difficult for the Golden Knights, while coming to play at the Bell Centre in Montreal, in front of the NHL’s best fans, should be a burden and a big test.
It’s a real shame, but the Habs aren’t putting on a consistent show for their fans this season.
