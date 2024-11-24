Top-5: Jonathan Drouin scores his first two goals of the season

After a quiet evening on Friday, yesterday was a huge day of hockey, with 15 games on the National Hockey League schedule.

With 30 of the NHL’s 32 teams in action, there were plenty of highlights.

Here’s what caught our eye.

Drouin is finally on the board.pic.twitter.com/ZTdWOMabtG – Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) November 23, 2024

Perfect feed from Cale Makar and the quick hands in front from Jonathan Drouin had Bobrovsky frozen pic.twitter.com/VV59HFZo4J – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 24, 2024

Tonight Cale Makar recorded his 100th career multi-point game (336 GP), second fastest d-man to do so in league history to none other than Bobby Orr (307) cred: PR_NHL pic.twitter.com/I7885aoiVx – BarDown (@BarDown) November 24, 2024

After missing most of the season so far due to injury, Jonathan Drouin has been back in action for a few games now.Yesterday was his fifth game of the season, and he took advantage of the opportunity to score his first two goals of the season, both on assists from Cale Makar.Drouin tied the game twice against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, and in the end, the Avalanche won 7-4.Makar was smoking again in this game, and in fact became the second-fastest defenseman to reach the 100-game plateau with more than one point in his career. He did it in 336 games, with only Bobby Orr ahead of him.

2. 5ᵉ defeat in a row for the Ottawa Senators

Once again this season, the rebuild doesn’t seem to be over in Ottawa, when many were loudly claiming that this was their year, and that they’d finally be back in the playoffs.

It’s the same story every year, and personally, I don’t understand how so many people believe in this team.

After a respectable start to the season, the Senators had a horrible November, with only three wins in 11 games.

They’re currently on a five-game losing streak, including yesterday’s 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in regulation time.

In short, nothing is going right for the Senators, who have just one small point more than the Montreal Canadiens with the same number of games played.

They rank 28ᵉ in the entire NHL, while the Habs are 31ᵉ.

Note that on the Canucks side, it was Kiefer Sherwood who scored the winning goal.

He’s having an absolutely phenomenal personal season with 12 points, including six goals in 19 games.

While David Reinbacher is in rehab, Matvei Michkov is dominating the NHL, leading the charge for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 19-year-old Russian winger has really developed a “clutch” side since arriving in the NHL, and he proved it again last night.

MATVEI MICHKOV! GAME-WINNING GOAL! That’s his second @Energizer overtime winner of the season! pic.twitter.com/CMH1wJSDtw – NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2024

He scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Flyers a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s his second career overtime goal, and his 7th of the season (16 points) in 19 games.

He’s no savior, however, if John Tortorella’s words are anything to go by.

Connor McDavid stays patient for an absolute BEAUTY of a goal! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/SboEB0YTOn – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 24, 2024

It was a big game last night between two very entertaining teams, as the New York Rangers visited the Oilers in Edmonton.The Oilers are quietly getting back on track after a poor start to the season, and last night they really put in a tremendous performance.They won 6-2 over the Rangers, while the big guns had a blast.

A great win for the Oilers, who are currently in 8ᵉ and last place giving access to the playoffs.

Nashville is very disappointing this season, when we were really expecting a great season from them after all their acquisitions this summer.

The Predators just don’t seem to click.

But that hasn’t stopped them from believing in themselves and putting in a string of great performances, such as last night’s 4-1 win over the NHL’s leading team, the Winnipeg Jets.

Steven Stamkos strikes on the power play, giving Nashville the lead! #Smashville pic.twitter.com/nstuH1b21Y – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 24, 2024

Overtime

Winnipeg is off to a completely opposite start to the season than the Preds, when everything fits together perfectly, but they still escaped yesterday in Nashville.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

Saturday’s 15-game slate saw eight games decided in the third period or later and Hockey Night in Canada featured the @EdmontonOilers and @Senators collecting wins at home.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lUVFvJzuWi pic.twitter.com/AVqpe21nJ7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s program: a single game.