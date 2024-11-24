Top-5: Jonathan Drouin scores his first two goals of the season

Top-5: Jonathan Drouin scores his first two goals of the seasonMathis Therrien
With 30 of the NHL’s 32 teams in action, there were plenty of highlights.
Here’s what caught our eye.
Drouin is finally on the board.pic.twitter.com/ZTdWOMabtG
Perfect feed from Cale Makar and the quick hands in front from Jonathan Drouin had Bobrovsky frozen pic.twitter.com/VV59HFZo4J
Tonight Cale Makar recorded his 100th career multi-point game (336 GP), second fastest d-man to do so in league history to none other than Bobby Orr (307)
cred: PR_NHL pic.twitter.com/I7885aoiVx
2. 5ᵉ defeat in a row for the Ottawa Senators
Once again this season, the rebuild doesn’t seem to be over in Ottawa, when many were loudly claiming that this was their year, and that they’d finally be back in the playoffs.
It’s the same story every year, and personally, I don’t understand how so many people believe in this team.
They’re currently on a five-game losing streak, including yesterday’s 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in regulation time.
They rank 28ᵉ in the entire NHL, while the Habs are 31ᵉ.
Stay hot, Kiefer Sherwood! pic.twitter.com/2nYGraPXW2
He’s having an absolutely phenomenal personal season with 12 points, including six goals in 19 games.
The 19-year-old Russian winger has really developed a “clutch” side since arriving in the NHL, and he proved it again last night.
MATVEI MICHKOV! GAME-WINNING GOAL!
That’s his second @Energizer overtime winner of the season! pic.twitter.com/CMH1wJSDtw
It’s his second career overtime goal, and his 7th of the season (16 points) in 19 games.
He’s no savior, however, if John Tortorella’s words are anything to go by.
“Draisaitl to McDavid, back to Draisaitl.”
Connor McDavid stays patient for an absolute BEAUTY of a goal! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/SboEB0YTOn
A great win for the Oilers, who are currently in 8ᵉ and last place giving access to the playoffs.
The Predators just don’t seem to click.
But that hasn’t stopped them from believing in themselves and putting in a string of great performances, such as last night’s 4-1 win over the NHL’s leading team, the Winnipeg Jets.
Steven Stamkos strikes on the power play, giving Nashville the lead! #Smashville pic.twitter.com/nstuH1b21Y
MARCHESSAULT’S TURN pic.twitter.com/TYZX1il2Qi
Overtime
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
Saturday’s 15-game slate saw eight games decided in the third period or later and Hockey Night in Canada featured the @EdmontonOilers and @Senators collecting wins at home.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lUVFvJzuWi pic.twitter.com/AVqpe21nJ7
