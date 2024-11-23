Skip to content
“We deserved the boos” – Martin St-Louis

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens were washed out by the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

A 6-2 loss hurts. Giving up five goals in the second period is a no-no. Not putting in the effort is horrible. Seeing the fans boo the players is priceless.

In fact, it’s not true: it cost a lot of people a lot of money to buy tickets. And they probably didn’t go home in a good mood…

After gaining momentum in the games beforehand and enjoying a few days off, the Canadiens came out very badly. And the problem is, it’s not the first time this has happened at home this season.

That’s why fans chose to boo the guys in the second and third periods.

We deserved the booing. – Martin St-Louis

It’s not Patrice Brisebois who’s being booed because of his salary: it’s the guys on a team who are being booed because, once again, they’re not putting in enough effort.

You can be less talented, but you can’t push yourself any less. In fact, you MUST push yourself.

Fans understand that the club is rebuilding and they still show up at the Bell Centre. But once again, at home, the Habs got washed out due to the pedal not being on the floor.

And don’t tell me that “the Habs are only six points out of the playoffs” as I write this to convince me that the club is #InTheMix.

The Golden Knights didn’t use the “three games in four days” or the travel excuse to pull out a bad one: the club just forced itself. And so, the best club got its hands on the W.

One day, the Habs will have to learn to do that.


Prolongation

– The Habs’ last win over Vegas? June 24, 2021.

– Speaking of Vegas.

