Potential deal: “There’s a reason to tie the Canadiens to the Penguins”.

In recent weeks, we’ve heard from a couple of informants that Kent Hughes was looking to add a player to his roster.

The Canadiens’ GM hasn’t budged… But just because it hasn’t happened doesn’t mean we should write it off.

Especially in light of Darren Dreger’s recent comments.

Dreger was on TSN 690 earlier this morning, and while he didn’t say there’s a deal in the works, he did link the Canadiens to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Because if the Pens disappoint, they could be looking to improve, and it’s perhaps no coincidence that Kyle Dubas has been seen a few times at the Bell Centre this season (even if he has to do his job as a leader for Team Canada).

I think there’s a reason to link Montreal and Pittsburgh even if there’s nothing imminent. But the fact that the Canadiens are healthy, maybe the time to move with Pittsburgh or someone else will come soon. – Darren Dreger

No trades imminent as potential roster crunch looms for Canadiens https://t.co/dHXTjrLLQC – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 22, 2024

In Montreal, there will be a surplus of forwards when Laine and Harvey-Pinard return, which could prompt Kent Hughes to make a move :

Dreger went on to say that the Penguins have some interesting players… But that these players could be traded with a sweetener for a trade to take place if the players in question don’t interest Kent Hughes.

That said, Pittsburgh has holes all over the lineup.

I really wonder which Canadiens players could help the Penguins… Especially since we know that Kent Hughes isn’t going to part with a guy who can help the Canadiens right now.

Here again, we have to be careful.

Darren Dreger didn’t say a trade was going to happen tomorrow: he simply brought up the idea because, on paper, it does make sense.

The Penguins(who are impossible to rebuild) want to allow Sidney Crosby to have a competitive club… And knowing that the Habs will soon have too many forwards in town, that’s where Kent Hughes could benefit.

Overtime

– The boys!

Lane Hutson & Patrik Laine at Habs practice today pic.twitter.com/9lSzZzltuY – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 22, 2024

– Things are bad in Ottawa.

The Senators are plunging in the standings: will the rebuild have to be deconstructed? https://t.co/Q5S0nzJXpb – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) November 22, 2024

– Logical.

The Athletic: Don Waddell enjoys fresh start with #CBJ but holds good feelings about Hurricanes. GM faces his former club on Saturday in Nationwide Arena “I was really excited by the opportunity here right from the moment I heard from the Blue Jackets.“https://t.co/MlSGDrlC7N – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 22, 2024

– It would be a big contract.

According to Jose Berrios, it’s a priority… but let’s not rule out a deal. https://t.co/keQacIypdI – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2024

– He has given proud service to the Montreal organization.