Lysanne Richard’s Instagram: DMs from former players and d*** picks

What a week it has been!

Recording of the Stanley25 podcast on Monday…

Substitution of friend Stéphane Gonzalez alongside chum Georges (BPM Sports) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday…

Big news coverage from CF Montreal…

Meeting with my partners at DLC Média Inc, Olivier Primeau and the guys from H et L Média Wednesday evening at Place Bell…

Coaching…

Transfer of all my financial assets to Disnat…

In short, I’m not angry that it’ s already Friday.

Lysanne Richard and the d*** pics

This week, Jean Trudel and I unveiled the sixth episode of Stanley25 Season 2. Season 2 has only four short weeks left…

In the first segment, we discussed alpha males, the Kirby Dach problem, Patrik Laine’s imminent return to the game, Martin St-Louis’ hard-coaching and leadership, Alex Newhook’s new condo, Montreal players’ cruising methods, French among streamers, paparazzi and BlueSky.

Then, we welcomed Lysanne Richard – who is making a comeback at the age of 43 – to the set of 9millions and chatted Stanley25-style with her.

What’s it like to have the Real Madrid guys as fans?

How much does Big Brother make?

How do you see the phenomenon of transgender athletes in women’s sport?

How unpleasant is it to miss a high-flying dive? Spoiler alert: it’s REALLY unpleasant…

Towards the end, Lysanne confessed to us that she receives a lot of DMs from Cole Caufield, former Canadiens players, athletes and media people… even adding that people sometimes send her around 30 photos of p*nis a week in her private messages.

I don’t know what to tell you, guys…

Why do you think : yeah, I feel it, I’ll send my gr**** bandaged to Lysanne?

What do you expect when you take a picture of your contraption and send it to a girl (whether you know her or not)?

It fascinates me (in a bad way)…

I invite you to check out this week’s podcast; there’s some really good stock.

Georges Laraque and the gift of creating incredible radio moments

I’ve only replaced Gonzo for three days, and I could put together a top 10 list of radio moments I’ve experienced… radio moments that can only happen with Big Georges at the mic.

On Tuesday, we talked to Martin Dubreuil, a Québécois actor…

On Wednesday, Syd Fowo was forced to admit that he liked white wrestlers when he was young. Probably my funniest radio moment of the week…

And yesterday, a listener called in… and told Georges that she likes to get “picked up” once in a while!

Please note that the three extracts I’m talking about start automatically when you click on play. They are placed.

Ayoye!

What a week it has been…