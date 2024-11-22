Patrik Laine: in better shape than yesterday in practice

Patrik Laine: in better shape than yesterday in practiceCharles-Alexis Brisebois
But he’ll also always be Patrik Laine for the right reasons. When he’s healthy, there are few players in the National Hockey League more talented than him.
And this morning at practice, that’s just what we saw.
Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on site, filmed Laine practicing, once again, before the others. He also took part in regular practice – wearing a non-contact shirt.
He looks better than he did at yesterday’s practice. – Marc-Olivier Cook
Laine, as you can see from colleague Cook’s videos, was making tight turns before practice started. So, clearly, he’s really improved.
The turns he was making couldn’t have been done without putting weight on his knees. So he’s doing better.
Laine is testing his knee with more intense turns. Adam Nicholas is there working with him.
He’s looking good this morning, the maverick, even if he’s still wearing a non-contact jersey.
His injury doesn’t seem to be bothering him, at least. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/avfDoCjrXO
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024
Obviously, we still don’t know when he’ll rejoin the regular lineup. We’ll have to give the Finn time, since there’s no rush and he’s not exactly ready to return.
This morning, he wasn’t on a regular line-up. Neither was Michael Pezzetta… and he must have a lot on his plate.
Trios in practice :
Slaf – Suz – Dach
Newhook – Evans – Caufield
Gallagher – Dvorak – Anderson
Heineman – Condotta – Armia
Pezz + Laine extra
So nothing changes. Looks like Pezz will have to wait his turn again… @DLCoulisses
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024
Remember that tonight, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will play his second fitness game with the Laval Rocket.
Overtime
– Karel St-Laurent was still at Habs practice.
Another practice this morning for @stlaurent35 with the Canadiens.
Will he be the one in net Saturday against the Golden Knights? Hmm…
(Please don’t take this tweet seriously) pic.twitter.com/XiqrJIasz2
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024
– Will Mike Sullivan lose his job?[NYT]
– Who will go after him?
It’s going to be expensive. https://t.co/xKiDGF98zX
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2024
– It’s not that simple.
Gabriel Landeskog’s absence was supposed to be between 12 and 16 months, but the Avalanche captain passed the 18-month mark last week…!https://t.co/NL2WEl5S8P pic.twitter.com/B0uypi7C8I
– RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2024