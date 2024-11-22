Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrik Laine: in better shape than yesterday in practice

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine: in better shape than yesterday in practice
Credit: Patrik Laine will always be Patrik Laine: the guy will always have a nonchalant skating stroke. But he’ll also always be Patrik Laine for the right reasons. When he’s healthy, there are few players in the National Hockey League more talented than him. And this morning at practice, that’s just what we saw. Our colleague […]
Patrik Laine will always be Patrik Laine: the guy will always have a nonchalant skating stroke.

But he’ll also always be Patrik Laine for the right reasons. When he’s healthy, there are few players in the National Hockey League more talented than him.

And this morning at practice, that’s just what we saw.

Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on site, filmed Laine practicing, once again, before the others. He also took part in regular practice – wearing a non-contact shirt.

What jumped out at him when I chatted?

He looks better than he did at yesterday’s practice. – Marc-Olivier Cook

Laine, as you can see from colleague Cook’s videos, was making tight turns before practice started. So, clearly, he’s really improved.

The turns he was making couldn’t have been done without putting weight on his knees. So he’s doing better.

Obviously, we still don’t know when he’ll rejoin the regular lineup. We’ll have to give the Finn time, since there’s no rush and he’s not exactly ready to return.

This morning, he wasn’t on a regular line-up. Neither was Michael Pezzetta… and he must have a lot on his plate.

We can expect to see this lineup against the Golden Knights tomorrow night (because yes, one day, the Habs will play again), but nothing is confirmed yet, of course.

Remember that tonight, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will play his second fitness game with the Laval Rocket.


Overtime

– Karel St-Laurent was still at Habs practice.

– Will Mike Sullivan lose his job?[NYT]

– Who will go after him?

– It’s not that simple.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content