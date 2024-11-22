Patrik Laine: in better shape than yesterday in practice

Patrik Laine will always be Patrik Laine: the guy will always have a nonchalant skating stroke.

But he’ll also always be Patrik Laine for the right reasons. When he’s healthy, there are few players in the National Hockey League more talented than him.

And this morning at practice, that’s just what we saw.

Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on site, filmed Laine practicing, once again, before the others. He also took part in regular practice – wearing a non-contact shirt.

He looks better than he did at yesterday’s practice. – Marc-Olivier Cook

What jumped out at him when I chatted?

Laine, as you can see from colleague Cook’s videos, was making tight turns before practice started. So, clearly, he’s really improved.

The turns he was making couldn’t have been done without putting weight on his knees. So he’s doing better.

Laine is testing his knee with more intense turns. Adam Nicholas is there working with him. He’s looking good this morning, the maverick, even if he’s still wearing a non-contact jersey. His injury doesn’t seem to be bothering him, at least. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/avfDoCjrXO – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024

Obviously, we still don’t know when he’ll rejoin the regular lineup. We’ll have to give the Finn time, since there’s no rush and he’s not exactly ready to return.

This morning, he wasn’t on a regular line-up. Neither was Michael Pezzetta… and he must have a lot on his plate.

Trios in practice : Slaf – Suz – Dach

Newhook – Evans – Caufield

Gallagher – Dvorak – Anderson

Heineman – Condotta – Armia Pezz + Laine extra So nothing changes. Looks like Pezz will have to wait his turn again… @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024

We can expect to see this lineup against the Golden Knights tomorrow night (because yes, one day, the Habs will play again), but nothing is confirmed yet, of course.

Remember that tonight, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will play his second fitness game with the Laval Rocket.

Overtime

– Karel St-Laurent was still at Habs practice.

Another practice this morning for @stlaurent35 with the Canadiens. Will he be the one in net Saturday against the Golden Knights? Hmm… (Please don’t take this tweet seriously) pic.twitter.com/XiqrJIasz2 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 22, 2024

– Will Mike Sullivan lose his job?[NYT]

– Who will go after him?

