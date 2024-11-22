Juraj Slafkovsky: “I’m not always the easiest player”.

The Canadiens have an excellent player on their hands in Juraj Slafkovsky. But the problem is, this season, it doesn’t always look that way.

The Slovak, who signed a big contract in recent months, is clearly putting a lot of pressure on himself. And one wonders whether he’s up to the task at the moment.

I’m convinced that one day, the answer will be yes. But right now?

It’s up to Martin St-Louis, in particular, to find solutions to help Slaf get back on track. And what’s interesting is that the two men communicate often.

I’m not surprised to learn that, given St-Louis’ renowned talents as a communicator. But still: it’s good to hear from the main man involved.

In his piece of the month on the NHL website , Slaf mentioned that he has a good relationship with his coach, who often tests and pushes him to get the best out of him.

And the young forward admits he’s not always the easiest player for his coach.

In his most recent blog post, Juraj Slafkovsky discusses his relationship with his coach https://t.co/G8uZSIDSk1 pic.twitter.com/WyG3uTxLX9 – NHL (@NHL_EN) November 22, 2024

As long as it’s done respectfully, I figure it’s a good thing. After all, St-Louis himself was a player who… often challenged his coaches on many aspects.

And that’s how a club and a player can grow.

Marty gives me advice, but he also listens to my recommendations. There’s always a dialogue. Sometimes I feel my idea is better, but I have to admit he’s right more often than I am! – Juraj Slafkovsky

The good thing is that Slaf didn’t have to talk about this in his text of the month. Once again, he didn’t have to agree with Martin St-Louis for leaving him out for a few shifts against Columbus.

If he does, it’s obviously because things are going really well with MSL.

The two men meet often, and if I were St-Louis, I’d remind him that in his first year after signing his big contract in Tampa Bay, he had a bit of a hard time.

Overtime

Maybe that would help Slaf?

– Really?

The Blue Jays could be playing with fire. https://t.co/xGxvYacn8n – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2024

– Alex Pietrangelo out against the Habs?[JdeM]

– He got up.