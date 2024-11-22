Top-5: Marc-André Fleury and Yaroslav Askarov look crazy

Top-5: Marc-André Fleury and Yaroslav Askarov look crazyRaphael Simard
Of course, we had to keep an eye on the Bruins’ first game under their new coach and Yaroslav Askarov’s first game with the Sharks.
A 13-goal thriller between the @BlueJacketsNHL and Lightning highlighted a 10-game Thursday in the NHL.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HEvQHsOHo0 pic.twitter.com/NqcAfpuGpA
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 22, 2024
1. Marc-André Fleury and Yaroslav Askarov look crazy
It wasn’t necessarily goalie night last night.
Nathan Walker took advantage of his intercepted clearance to foil him in the 11th second…
The Blues score 11 seconds into Yaroslav Askarov’s Sharks debut. pic.twitter.com/TKvdChmkto
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024
The art of not making the right first impression…
As for Marc-André Fleury, he won his game 5-3 against the Oilers, but let’s just say he must have been embarrassed after allowing the first goal.
GOAL OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/sCi60ypDKt
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 22, 2024
The Québécois at least recovered well, stopping 29 of the 31 subsequent pucks directed at him.
He even pulled off this gem at Connor McDavid’s expense :
FLOWER WITH THE POKE CHECK pic.twitter.com/PmUJcuNXbx
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024
It was the 1,000th start of Flower’s career.
2. Bruins’ first win under Joe Sacco
Elias Lindholm scores first goal in 18 games as he looks to the heavens pic.twitter.com/f92uZRRuyV
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
A fight for men between Kastelic and Bortuzzo pic.twitter.com/sPBaTKrej3
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
A second round between Kastelic and Bortuzzo dominated by the Bruins player pic.twitter.com/AFY9zQo2XS
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
WERENSKI PUTS AN END TO THE CHAOS pic.twitter.com/3Ci8BMp3vP
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 22, 2024
It was 5-5 and half the game hadn’t even been played yet….
TEN GOALS midway through the SECOND PERIOD in Columbus! pic.twitter.com/eEDUukKXj3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024
Brayden Point = HOT
He’s got seven goals in his last seven games! #NHLStats: https://t.co/buGqnIB9KN pic.twitter.com/HnyMxM1uKW
– NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024
HOW ABOUT THIS DIVING EFFORT FROM CELEBRINI
This game doesn’t get to overtime without him. pic.twitter.com/2uRKOkEImg
– NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024
WITH 8 SECONDS LEFT! pic.twitter.com/66w8155Br5
– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 22, 2024
Jake Neighbours scores the eventual shootout winner for the Blues! #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/xO1KiWpfz
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 22, 2024
And that’s good for the Canadiens, who may end up with a mid-first-round pick instead of a late-first-round pick.
Connor Zary give the @NHLFlames the lead and Jonathan Huberdeau picks up his 500th career assist!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ZjkDEkQNzd
– NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024
So that’s a third straight win for Calgary.
Let’s hope the Flames hit a wall and finish 21st in the NHL (11th pick).
Extension
– More fear than harm.
The Wild held their breath following this contact directly on Kirill Kaprizov’s knee pic.twitter.com/c07Kg775cx
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
– Well done.
One more. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/YdZEstVrvx
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 22, 2024
– The Wings win at the very end.
Lucas Raymond scores the winning goal with 51.1 seconds left pic.twitter.com/vaF4JImaGr
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
– The previous day’s top scorers.
– Two games on the bill tonight.