Top-5: Marc-André Fleury and Yaroslav Askarov look crazy

In the NHL, there were 10 games on the schedule.

Of course, we had to keep an eye on the Bruins’ first game under their new coach and Yaroslav Askarov’s first game with the Sharks.

A 13-goal thriller between the @BlueJacketsNHL and Lightning highlighted a 10-game Thursday in the NHL.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HEvQHsOHo0 pic.twitter.com/NqcAfpuGpA – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 22, 2024

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Marc-André Fleury and Yaroslav Askarov look crazy

It wasn’t necessarily goalie night last night.

Two goalies looked crazy in quick succession. First, in his first start with the Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov flinched in the opening seconds.

Nathan Walker took advantage of his intercepted clearance to foil him in the 11th second…

The Blues score 11 seconds into Yaroslav Askarov’s Sharks debut. pic.twitter.com/TKvdChmkto – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024

The art of not making the right first impression…

San Jose finally lost 3-2 in a shootout. The Russian stopped 29 of 31 shots.

As for Marc-André Fleury, he won his game 5-3 against the Oilers, but let’s just say he must have been embarrassed after allowing the first goal.

GOAL OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/sCi60ypDKt – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 22, 2024

Here it is:

The Québécois at least recovered well, stopping 29 of the 31 subsequent pucks directed at him.

He even pulled off this gem at Connor McDavid’s expense :

FLOWER WITH THE POKE CHECK pic.twitter.com/PmUJcuNXbx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024

It was the 1,000th start of Flower’s career.

2. Bruins’ first win under Joe Sacco

Elias Lindholm scores first goal in 18 games as he looks to the heavens pic.twitter.com/f92uZRRuyV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

A fight for men between Kastelic and Bortuzzo pic.twitter.com/sPBaTKrej3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

A second round between Kastelic and Bortuzzo dominated by the Bruins player pic.twitter.com/AFY9zQo2XS – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

3. Crazy game in Columbus

WERENSKI PUTS AN END TO THE CHAOS pic.twitter.com/3Ci8BMp3vP – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 22, 2024

In Boston, it was the start of a new era, as Joe Sacco piloted his first game with the Bruins.It was a successful debut as his team won 1-0.Elias Lindholm scored the only goal, his first in a long time.In the match, however, I remember two furious battles between the same players.In the first period, Mark Kastelic and Robert Bortuzzo threw down the gloves.Round 2 took place in the second period.21-save shutout for Joonas Korpisalo.Strap on your helmets, the match between the Lightning and the Blue Jackets was one for the books.A 7-6 overtime victory for the Jackets, who overcame a three-goal deficit at one point.Zach Werenski scored the winning goal and ended his night with five points.In the opening minutes of the second period, the two teams had already scored a combined six goals.

It was 5-5 and half the game hadn’t even been played yet….

TEN GOALS midway through the SECOND PERIOD in Columbus! pic.twitter.com/eEDUukKXj3 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024

Brayden Point = HOT He’s got seven goals in his last seven games! #NHLStats: https://t.co/buGqnIB9KN pic.twitter.com/HnyMxM1uKW – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024

4. Macklin Celebrini gives the Sharks a point

HOW ABOUT THIS DIVING EFFORT FROM CELEBRINI This game doesn’t get to overtime without him. pic.twitter.com/2uRKOkEImg – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024

WITH 8 SECONDS LEFT! pic.twitter.com/66w8155Br5 – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 22, 2024

Jake Neighbours scores the eventual shootout winner for the Blues! #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/xO1KiWpfz – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 22, 2024

5. 500th pass for Jonathan Huberdeau

The first goal of the game was scored by Brayden Point.In net, Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist and reached the 900 career pointf plateau.You already know the Sharks lost in a shootout.But there would never have been overtime without the effort of the sensational Macklin Celebrini.He gave his all late in the game to prevent the Blues from scoring in an empty net.Moments later, teammate Alex Wennberg sent everyone into overtime.There were just eight seconds left in the game.Unfortunately, Jake Neighbours sealed the deal with the only goal of the shootout.Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames are having a much better season.

And that’s good for the Canadiens, who may end up with a mid-first-round pick instead of a late-first-round pick.

Connor Zary give the @NHLFlames the lead and Jonathan Huberdeau picks up his 500th career assist! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ZjkDEkQNzd – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2024

Yesterday, Calgary won 3-2 against the Rangers.Connor Zary scored the winning goal, and on the sequence, Jonathan Huberdeau picked up his 500th career assist.

So that’s a third straight win for Calgary.

If we look at Tankathon, we can see that if the playoffs started today and all logic was respected, Montreal would draft 4th and 22nd, a position similar to 2024.

Let’s hope the Flames hit a wall and finish 21st in the NHL (11th pick).

– More fear than harm.

The Wild held their breath following this contact directly on Kirill Kaprizov’s knee pic.twitter.com/c07Kg775cx – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

– Well done.

– The Wings win at the very end.

Lucas Raymond scores the winning goal with 51.1 seconds left pic.twitter.com/vaF4JImaGr – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

