The Canadiens have had serious negotiations to acquire Martin Necas, according to Pierre LeBrun

There is so much truth in the old saying that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make.

Martin Necas, anybody?

In my latest for@TheAthletic, catching up with Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky on that plus more on his team’s great start https://t.co/6FwgHc2yVt – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 18, 2024

This summer, two big names attracted attention for potential trades. Patrik Laine and Martin Necas had both asked to be traded by their respective teams.The Canadiens acquired Laine and Necas decided to sign a short-term deal with the Hurricanes. Montreal was rumored to be interested in both players.Except that Pierre LeBrun recently revealed that the Canadiens were really in the running for Necas. This is what he revealed in a text published on The Athletic website on Monday In this text, LeBrun explained that the Jets were serious candidates in the race for Necas, except that they were far from the only ones. The Blue Jackets and Canadiens were also serious contenders in the race.

In fact, a total of 28 teams contacted the Hurricanes to try to negotiate a deal involving Necas. Only three teams didn’t budge. Crazy!

LeBrun on TSN says the Canes talked to 28 of the 31 other teams about Martin Necas, they got some serious trade offers as well, Winnipeg and Montreal were among them. Obviously the Canes must be pretty happy they talked through their issues. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 21, 2024

LeBrun confirmed on TSN on Thursday that Montreal was one of the most serious candidates in the battle for Necas, along with the Jets.

According to LeBrun, the Jets were close to acquiring Necas, but he didn’t want to sign a long-term deal with the team, which put an end to negotiations.

Overtime

The Hurricanes are very happy to have succeeded in convincing Necas to stay with them. The young forward already has 30 points this season after just 18 games!A player with that kind of production would have driven most Montreal fans crazy.We also have to wonder whether Laine might not have been a plan B for Kent Hughes. Necas extended his contract with Carolina at the end of July, while Montreal acquired Laine in August.One thing is certain, however: Laine cost far less than Necas would have cost the Habs. In his piece on The Athletic, LeBrun talked about an offer from the Columbus Blue Jackets that included their fourth overall pick in the last draft.I get the impression that Hughes preferred to keep his fifth pick to select Demidov rather than go after Necas.

