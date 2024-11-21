The Canadiens have had serious negotiations to acquire Martin Necas, according to Pierre LeBrun

The Canadiens have had serious negotiations to acquire Martin Necas, according to Pierre LeBrunDansLesCoulisses.com
There is so much truth in the old saying that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make.
Martin Necas, anybody?
In my latest for@TheAthletic, catching up with Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky on that plus more on his team’s great start https://t.co/6FwgHc2yVt
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 18, 2024
In fact, a total of 28 teams contacted the Hurricanes to try to negotiate a deal involving Necas. Only three teams didn’t budge. Crazy!
LeBrun on TSN says the Canes talked to 28 of the 31 other teams about Martin Necas, they got some serious trade offers as well, Winnipeg and Montreal were among them. Obviously the Canes must be pretty happy they talked through their issues.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 21, 2024
According to LeBrun, the Jets were close to acquiring Necas, but he didn’t want to sign a long-term deal with the team, which put an end to negotiations.
Overtime
– He’s a good captain.
“He’s different.
When Nick Suzuki became the youngest captain in Habs history in 2022, he had quite a challenge ahead of him.
Two years later, although he’s not the most flamboyant on the ice, nor the most vocal in the dressing room, I consider him to be very… pic.twitter.com/xGDLB8y4fr
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 22, 2024
– Not the best way to start with the Sharks.
Not the debut Yaroslav Askarov had hoped for with the Sharks as he gives away a goal on the 1st shot he faces pic.twitter.com/GOT8GhnmyL
– RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2024
– French-language sports are much better in Quebec.
Max worries about French at the heart of streaming’s promising future… pic.twitter.com/3IdZtszE09
– 9millions (@9millions_) November 22, 2024
– Wow!
An NHL first.
See the “checking” with @renlavoietvahttps://t.co/Cx01cB9OHb
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024
– The QMJHL is in turmoil.
After a second video replay, the decision is reversed and the goal is overturned.
Phew. https://t.co/NEiCg7TsXz
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) November 22, 2024