Juraj Slafkovsky practices as a center this morning

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tony Patoine will be pleased.

Why do I say that? Because recently, our colleague Patoine wrote about how he wanted to see the Canadiens experiment with Juraj Slafkovsky at center.

And this morning, the Habs took their first step in that direction.

Face-off specialist Marc Bureau was back in Brossard to help the club’s center players before official practice. He was joined by Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, Lucas Condotta…

And Slaf, who practiced as a center forward.

I don’t know what the Habs’ long-term plans are in this regard. But to see that the club is thinking of including it in a practice reserved for centers says a lot.

It says a lot to me, anyway.

One has to wonder if the Habs want to find solutions related to Kirby Dach’s struggles this season… or if the club just wants to run a test unrelated to Dach.

To be continued.


This content was created with the help of AI.

