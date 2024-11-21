Juraj Slafkovsky practices as a center this morning

Tony Patoine will be pleased.Why do I say that? Because recently, our colleague Patoine wrote about how he wanted to see the Canadiens experiment with Juraj Slafkovsky at center.And this morning, the Habs took their first step in that direction.

Face-off specialist Marc Bureau was back in Brossard to help the club’s center players before official practice. He was joined by Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, Lucas Condotta…

We work on technique in the face-off circle before practice. Players taking part: Condotta, Suzuki, Newhook, Evans, Dvorak, Dach and… Slafkovsky. An audition at the center for Slaf soon? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/qH9k5XhMjm – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 21, 2024

And Slaf, who practiced as a center forward.

I don’t know what the Habs’ long-term plans are in this regard. But to see that the club is thinking of including it in a practice reserved for centers says a lot.

Another faceoff session with Marc Bureau pic.twitter.com/jAmHKr2Q5g – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 21, 2024

It says a lot to me, anyway.

One has to wonder if the Habs want to find solutions related to Kirby Dach’s struggles this season… or if the club just wants to run a test unrelated to Dach.

