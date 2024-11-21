Cole Caufield: no tied goals in November

Cole Caufield: no tied goals in NovemberCharles-Alexis Brisebois
But there’s something else that unites the two youngsters: both are set to be overlooked by their national teams in the coming months – according to predictions, anyway.
2025 World Juniors roster projections:
– Predicting lineups for
– Mock roster for
– Final cuts and debates
New at @TheAthletic with @coreypronman and @m_bultman: https://t.co/BF1rH5VliA pic.twitter.com/kkBRFSisK8
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 21, 2024
Hage, it’s probably because he plays in the NCAA.
But for several days now, we’ve been hearing that Cole Caufield may not have a place on the U.S. team for the Four Nations Tournament in February. And he’s the talk of Montreal.
Why should he be ignored? Because he’s not a fourth-line player, basically.
When you do the Americans’ projections, it’s hard to see Caufield on the first two threes, and apart from scoring, he’s not the best on the ice. So if the States don’t take him on the first three, he’s not the most useful.
That’s got to work against him.
And you know what else is probably working against Caufield? Since the beginning of November, he hasn’t found the back of the net on the power play. He only has two powerplay goals.
Basically, he only scored against Buffalo – and both times, it was on the powerplay. In all other games, he didn’t find the back of the net for the Habs. Yet he had started the season with 10 goals in October. #Sequence
He hasn’t scored on the power play since being separated from Nick Suzuki.
Do I really need to conclude my text by saying “he’s got to give more for the Habs and his American bid”, or did you get it anyway?
Overtime
– Like this post.
View this post on Instagram
– Jonathan Toews in search of his health.
View this post on Instagram
– Jake Evans in Phillip Danault’s footsteps? [TVA Sports]
– The Montreal CF is on a roll.
Gabriel Gervais will continue to “oversee the club’s sports activities”, the press release states
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 21, 2024
– Ivan Demidov is impressive.
Craig Button explains why @TSN_Sports graded Ivan Demidov higher than Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson in their Core 4 Under 24 rankings@CraigJButton: “Demidov and what he’s doing at SKA at this age, he’s a pretty special player “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/j6RAEjLqmZ
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 21, 2024