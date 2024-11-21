Cole Caufield: no tied goals in November

Yesterday, TSN published its rankings of the best under-24 groups across the NHL. And as you may have seen, the Canadiens were ranked at the very top of the league.Cole Caufield (#1) and Michael Hage (#7) are both in the rankings.

But there’s something else that unites the two youngsters: both are set to be overlooked by their national teams in the coming months – according to predictions, anyway.

2025 World Juniors roster projections:

– Predicting lineups for

– Mock roster for

– Final cuts and debates New at @TheAthletic with @coreypronman and @m_bultman: https://t.co/BF1rH5VliA pic.twitter.com/kkBRFSisK8 – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 21, 2024

Hage, it’s probably because he plays in the NCAA.

But for several days now, we’ve been hearing that Cole Caufield may not have a place on the U.S. team for the Four Nations Tournament in February. And he’s the talk of Montreal.

Why should he be ignored? Because he’s not a fourth-line player, basically.

When you do the Americans’ projections, it’s hard to see Caufield on the first two threes, and apart from scoring, he’s not the best on the ice. So if the States don’t take him on the first three, he’s not the most useful.

That’s got to work against him.

And you know what else is probably working against Caufield? Since the beginning of November, he hasn’t found the back of the net on the power play. He only has two powerplay goals.

Basically, he only scored against Buffalo – and both times, it was on the powerplay. In all other games, he didn’t find the back of the net for the Habs. Yet he had started the season with 10 goals in October. #Sequence

He hasn’t scored on the power play since being separated from Nick Suzuki.

He scored on the powerplay on October 31 against the Capitals and on the powerplay on October 29 against the Kraken. To go back to a power-play goal in a Habs win? We go back to October 26, against St. Louis.

Do I really need to conclude my text by saying “he’s got to give more for the Habs and his American bid”, or did you get it anyway?

Overtime

– Like this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

– Jonathan Toews in search of his health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews)

– Jake Evans in Phillip Danault’s footsteps? [TVA Sports]

– The Montreal CF is on a roll.

Gabriel Gervais will continue to “oversee the club’s sports activities”, the press release states – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 21, 2024

– Ivan Demidov is impressive.