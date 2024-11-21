Joel Quenneville’s name starts circulating again in the NHL

How much is Joel Quenneville’s name circulating in the NHL?

We know that the former coach of the Blackhawks and Panthers (to name just two teams) is entitled to return to the NHL after being denied entry to the league for what happened in 2010 in Chicago.And according to what Renaud Lavoie said this morning on the radio (BPM Sports), at least one team has called the league in recent weeks to inquire about Quenneville in greater depth. His name is back in circulation.

Basically, the team in question wanted to know if, in hiring Quenneville, the coach would have to serve a suspension. And the league confirmed that, no, he wouldn’t have to.

So he could coach right now… and I wonder how open the Bruins are to getting rid of Joe Sacco in the short term.

It’s worth noting that this question (about Quenneville) was asked before Jim Montgomery lost his job. Is Quenneville, in the eyes of teams considering a coaching change, a better option than the former Bruins man?

Hard to say, of course.But what we do know is that Montgomery will be in demand. His performance in Boston has been overwhelmingly positive, and many teams will be looking to sign him in the coming months. Whether as an assistant or as a chief pilot.

Note that I don’t expect him to be an assistant – especially not this year, when he’s still on the Bruins’ payroll. I think he has what it takes to return to the NHL as a head coach.

Clearly, Montgomery’s dismissal is the talk of the town. After all, one wonders whether Boston made the right decision to replace him with Joe Sacco, who was his assistant.

As Jimmy Murphy(Responsible Gambler) wonders, one has to wonder if the Bruins aren’t thinking of cleaning house on the second floor in the coming months.

With Jim Montgomery out and Joe Sacco promoted, NHL insiders are asking tough questions. Could GM Don Sweeney be the next on the hot seat if Sacco doesn’t deliver? Check out what could be the next bold move coming out of @NHLBruins via @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/oquKW83nPi – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 21, 2024

Hiring Sacco, who isn’t an outside addition, on an interim basis makes it easy to tamp him down. And should the club end up changing GMs by season’s end, the new boss could bring his man to Boston in the summer of 2025.

Yes, Montgomery’s dismissal does stir things up.

