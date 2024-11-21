Skip to content
Top-5: Penalty for sending the wrong starting line-up

 Raphael Simard
Last night, five NHL games were played.

And three of them ended in shutouts.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Penalty for sending the wrong starting lineup

In Seattle, the Predators started the game four against five.

But why?

Because they didn’t send in the right lineup, the one submitted before the game. That’s right, you read that right…

Pretty special…

The Kraken didn’t take advantage of the powerplay, but went on to win the game 3-0.

Daniel Sprong, on a pass from Chandler Stephenson, scored the first and winning goal.

Stephenson finished the game with an assist on all of his team’s goals.

Nothing goes right in Nashville…

2. Ryan Poehling scores first goal of the season

In Philadelphia, Ryan Poehling isn’t being paid to score 30 goals a season, but let’s just say that by the end of November, he shouldn’t be in the clear.

Well, yesterday, against the Hurricanes, he finally broke the ice. It’s not the prettiest, but he’ll take it.

It was his club’s only goal against the mighty Hurricanes, who just keep on winning.

It’s already the 14th win for Rod Brind’Amour’s team, who didn’t take long to set the tone for the game.

Final score: 4-1.

3. First NHL goal for Fraser Minten

Last night in Toronto, the Grey Cup came to Scotiabank Arena.

Before the game, Argonauts players were honored.

This clearly whipped the Leafs, as they blanked the Golden Knights 3-0. 31-save shutout for Joseph Woll.

For his part, Fraser Minten will remember this victory for the rest of his life.

He scored his first NHL goal.

Vegas is the Habs’ next opponent on Saturday.

4. A goal in the Kings-Sabres game

In the final game of the night, the Kings hosted the Buffalo Sabres.

I hope you didn’t stay up too late for this game, as only one goal was scored.

It was the work of Jason Zucker.

Otherwise, this game was decided by the goalies.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted a 23-save shutout.

As for his counterpart David Rittich, he made 18 saves on 19 shots.

5. Stars beat Sharks

In Dallas, the Stars had the chance to face one of the NHL’s worst teams, the San Jose Sharks.

An easy 5-2 victory.

In the win, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal and an assist. It was he who gave the Stars the lead in the second period.

Jason Robertson also had a strong game. He finished it with a goal and two assists.

And in a losing cause, Mikael Granlund shone with a goal and an assist. He collected his 400th career assist.


Extension

– What do you think?

– White game for Joey Daccord.

– Robertson and Stephenson lead the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 20 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

This content was created with the help of AI.

