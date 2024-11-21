Top-5: Penalty for sending the wrong starting line-up

Top-5: Penalty for sending the wrong starting line-upRaphael Simard
Wednesday’s five-game slate concluded with the @BuffaloSabres blanking Los Angeles to grab the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R3PEySMpnX pic.twitter.com/9m5Msrlc5R
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 21, 2024
Because they didn’t send in the right lineup, the one submitted before the game. That’s right, you read that right…
That’s a new one
Nashville got a penalty for starting the wrong lineup. pic.twitter.com/x2sTCUDd9z
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2024
Pretty special…
The Kraken didn’t take advantage of the powerplay, but went on to win the game 3-0.
Chandler Stephenson with an unreal pass to Sprong
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/74JhDb7oZM
– BarDown (@BarDown) November 21, 2024
Stephenson finished the game with an assist on all of his team’s goals.
Nothing goes right in Nashville…
In Philadelphia, Ryan Poehling isn’t being paid to score 30 goals a season, but let’s just say that by the end of November, he shouldn’t be in the clear.
Well, yesterday, against the Hurricanes, he finally broke the ice. It’s not the prettiest, but he’ll take it.
Here’s your reminder to just get pucks on net because you never know what’s gonna happen pic.twitter.com/D86ZLf6G2M
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2024
It was his club’s only goal against the mighty Hurricanes, who just keep on winning.
It’s already the 14th win for Rod Brind’Amour’s team, who didn’t take long to set the tone for the game.
The Canes strike first just 30 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/HqAweACuWS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2024
Joseph Woll picks up his third straight win and his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/JOP8drxKlr
– NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024
FRASER MINTEN NETS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/UlqWrANUHw
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2024
Vegas is the Habs’ next opponent on Saturday.
I hope you didn’t stay up too late for this game, as only one goal was scored.
Tip drill from Jason Zucker on the power play! #LetsGoBuffalo | RYSE Energy Drink pic.twitter.com/ExaXSInHmA
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 21, 2024
In Dallas, the Stars had the chance to face one of the NHL’s worst teams, the San Jose Sharks.
Wyatt Johnston gives the @DallasStars the lead early in the second period! pic.twitter.com/OlLr97H7am
– NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024
With an assist on Walman’s goal, Mikael Granlund has 400 @NHL assists. Congrats, Granny! pic.twitter.com/iFOkodcdM2
– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 21, 2024
Extension
– What do you think?
WATCH: Zach Whitecloud stuns Matthew Knies. pic.twitter.com/l7FEYEZJVh
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2024
– White game for Joey Daccord.
Joey Daccord was perfect tonight, stopping every shot sent his way for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/BzUzIPDq7c
– NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024
– Robertson and Stephenson lead the charge.
– 20 teams in action tonight.