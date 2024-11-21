Top-5: Penalty for sending the wrong starting line-up

Wednesday’s five-game slate concluded with the @BuffaloSabres blanking Los Angeles to grab the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R3PEySMpnX pic.twitter.com/9m5Msrlc5R – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 21, 2024

1. Penalty for sending the wrong starting lineup

Last night, five NHL games were played.And three of them ended in shutouts.Here are the results and highlights:In Seattle, the Predators started the game four against five.But why?

Because they didn’t send in the right lineup, the one submitted before the game. That’s right, you read that right…

That’s a new one Nashville got a penalty for starting the wrong lineup. pic.twitter.com/x2sTCUDd9z – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2024

Pretty special…

The Kraken didn’t take advantage of the powerplay, but went on to win the game 3-0.

Chandler Stephenson with an unreal pass to Sprong ( : @NHL) pic.twitter.com/74JhDb7oZM – BarDown (@BarDown) November 21, 2024

Daniel Sprong, on a pass from Chandler Stephenson, scored the first and winning goal.

Stephenson finished the game with an assist on all of his team’s goals.

Nothing goes right in Nashville…

2. Ryan Poehling scores first goal of the season

In Philadelphia, Ryan Poehling isn’t being paid to score 30 goals a season, but let’s just say that by the end of November, he shouldn’t be in the clear.

Well, yesterday, against the Hurricanes, he finally broke the ice. It’s not the prettiest, but he’ll take it.

Here’s your reminder to just get pucks on net because you never know what’s gonna happen pic.twitter.com/D86ZLf6G2M – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2024

It was his club’s only goal against the mighty Hurricanes, who just keep on winning.

It’s already the 14th win for Rod Brind’Amour’s team, who didn’t take long to set the tone for the game.

The Canes strike first just 30 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/HqAweACuWS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2024

3. First NHL goal for Fraser Minten

Joseph Woll picks up his third straight win and his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/JOP8drxKlr – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024

FRASER MINTEN NETS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/UlqWrANUHw – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2024

Final score: 4-1.Last night in Toronto, the Grey Cup came to Scotiabank Arena.Before the game, Argonauts players were honored.This clearly whipped the Leafs, as they blanked the Golden Knights 3-0. 31-save shutout for Joseph Woll.For his part, Fraser Minten will remember this victory for the rest of his life.He scored his first NHL goal.

Vegas is the Habs’ next opponent on Saturday.

4. A goal in the Kings-Sabres game

In the final game of the night, the Kings hosted the Buffalo Sabres.

I hope you didn’t stay up too late for this game, as only one goal was scored.

Tip drill from Jason Zucker on the power play! #LetsGoBuffalo | RYSE Energy Drink pic.twitter.com/ExaXSInHmA – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 21, 2024

5. Stars beat Sharks

It was the work of Jason Zucker.Otherwise, this game was decided by the goalies.Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted a 23-save shutout.As for his counterpart David Rittich, he made 18 saves on 19 shots.

In Dallas, the Stars had the chance to face one of the NHL’s worst teams, the San Jose Sharks.

Wyatt Johnston gives the @DallasStars the lead early in the second period! pic.twitter.com/OlLr97H7am – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024

With an assist on Walman’s goal, Mikael Granlund has 400 @NHL assists. Congrats, Granny! pic.twitter.com/iFOkodcdM2 – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 21, 2024

Extension

An easy 5-2 victory.In the win, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal and an assist. It was he who gave the Stars the lead in the second period.Jason Robertson also had a strong game. He finished it with a goal and two assists.And in a losing cause, Mikael Granlund shone with a goal and an assist. He collected his 400th career assist.

– What do you think?

WATCH: Zach Whitecloud stuns Matthew Knies. pic.twitter.com/l7FEYEZJVh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2024

– White game for Joey Daccord.

Joey Daccord was perfect tonight, stopping every shot sent his way for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/BzUzIPDq7c – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2024

– Robertson and Stephenson lead the charge.

– 20 teams in action tonight.