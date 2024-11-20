“We thought Zuccarello was going to lose a nut” – Marcus Foligno

Last Thursday, the Minnesota Wild hosted the Canadiens. It was a game the Habs lost 3-0, but in which they didn’t necessarily look bad.

In fact, it was the Habs’ only loss in their last four games.

That said, Mats Zuccarello paid the price in that game. As he stood in front of the Canadiens’ net, team-mate Brock Faber’s shot hit him… where it hurt.

Mats Zuccarello will miss at least “three-to-four weeks” after undergoing surgery for a lower body injury during Thursday’s game vs. Montreal pic.twitter.com/PTJGS7BvqD – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 15, 2024

We finally learned that he had undergone “lower body” surgery… and as it turned out, he tore a testicle on this sequence.

Phew.

Teammate Marcus Foligno chatted about the whole thing… and admitted that, at the time, Wild members were convinced that Zuccarello “was going to lose a nut”.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Open Ice (@br_openice)

Nothing less.

Foligno, who insists that Zuccarello was hit “where the sun never shines”, also revealed that his teammate’s shell was seriously dented in the sequence. It’s not because he wasn’t protected: the shot simply did some damage.

Phew.

The good news, however, is that the Norwegian is going to recover. The guys tease him a bit about not being able to lift anything, but he’ll be fine, and we should see him in action by Christmas.

And it’s safe to assume that he’ll probably change his shell, because obviously, this one didn’t exactly do the job… although at the same time, imagine what it would have been like if he hadn’t been wearing one.

Overtime

– Rafaël Harvey-Pinard cleared on his return to action.

Devon Levi has the last word on Jakub Dobes in a goaltending duel at Place Bell pic.twitter.com/RnLJidDM6m – RDS (@RDSca) November 21, 2024

– Nice save by Jakub Dobes in defeat.

Doby is ON FIRE

Doby is ON FIRE#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/ylAs5zx5er – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 21, 2024

– Whew.

This hit from Zach Whitecloud on Matthew Knies was deemed no penalty after a review. Thoughts on the call? pic.twitter.com/Q2BN1Vq68r – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2024

– That’s cool.