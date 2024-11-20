It’s the end of the road for Morgan Frost in Philadelphia and the Habs must take advantage.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ center line leaves much to be desired, especially on the offensive end.

Sean Couturier is no longer the same, and the vast majority of centers are defensive-minded.

The team’s only offensive center is Morgan Frost.

The only problem is that he lacks consistency, and this season it’s more difficult than ever, as he’s been left out of three of the last four games.

It’s not the first time the 25-year-old has been left out in recent years.

He usually bounces back afterwards, as evidenced by his last two seasons of 46 points (81 games) and 41 points (71 games).

However, this can’t last and a change of scenery could be beneficial for both clans.

Kevin Kurz, a reporter for The Athletic covering the Flyers, wrote about the situation earlier today, and he too believes the end is nigh.

Flyers and Morgan Frost feel as though they are headed toward a breakup https://t.co/h61d0fSlvv – The Athletic Philadelphia (@TheAthleticPHI) November 20, 2024

It really wouldn’t be a bad idea, as Frost seems to need a breath of fresh air and the Flyers can’t keep hoping he’ll bounce back.

What’s more, Kurz spotted a dejected Frost (more than ever) in front of the cameras in the dressing room on Tuesday night.

A footnote to the Frost piece that’s up today – I don’t get the sense that the Flyers or Torts have given up on him. But I’ve also never seen him as dejected and down as he was yesterday in the dressing room. The bigger question for me is if he’s had enough of it here. – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 20, 2024

In the case of the Canadiens, we still don’t seem to know if Kirby Dach will be the #2 center or if he’d be better off on the wing.

What’s more, several teams could be interested in Jake Evans’ services.

Christian Dvorak, at a (very) low price and with part of his salary withheld, could also be of interest to a team looking for a deep defensive center.Reinforcement at center could be welcome.

By the way, the HabsLink page retweeted Kurz’s article, mentioning that Frost could be a target for the Habs, should Evans and/or Dvorak leave.

I wonder if this is a guy the Canadiens could go after if they’ve decided that Kirby Dach is better served playing on the wing. Will need centers if they end up trading Dvorak/Evans. https://t.co/bonYeDpVUU – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) November 20, 2024

I’ve always liked Frost as a player, and in the junior ranks he was more than impressive to watch.

Even today, when he has the puck, what he can do with it is out of the ordinary.

He’s not afraid to use his Sunday hands, as you can see from HIS goals between the legs.

Between the legs on Torts team??? You’re a mad man Morgan Frost. pic.twitter.com/twqGpVNI7G – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 18, 2023

MORGAN FROST BETWEEN THE LEGS! pic.twitter.com/NjRHnEcBCH – Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 17, 2024

If it were up to me, he’d already be with the Habs, but is he really the answer at second center?

Based on what he can bring offensively, the question doesn’t even arise, but his lack of consistency and defensive struggles weigh heavily.

His six points (including a single goal) in 16 games this season simply aren’t enough, which is why he skipped his turn recently.

And it’s not as if John Tortorella doesn’t like him, but if you don’t do the job, others are ready to do it.

However, if there’s one bright spot, it’s that he could take the Habs’ powerplay efficiency to another level, having recorded four of his six points on the massive attack.

On the second wave, alongside Lane Hutson, it could be dangerous.

Let’s see what Daniel Brière does with his 25-year-old center.

Overtime

– This is his chance to prove he can be a good head coach in the NHL.

Talked to Sacco over the summer, after he was named associate coach.

Said he one day would like another shot as HC somewhere, felt he could do a better job w/ a second kick at can.

Was not preoccupied by it.

Biggest diff today: “Players want and expect… – Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) November 20, 2024

– David Pastrnak is right.

Pasta speaks on the Monty firing. pic.twitter.com/jbkwJljkzC – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2024

– I’d love to understand why this goal was ultimately disallowed, but more importantly, why it took as long as it did to review the sequence.

After (a long) review, this Sean Farrell goal is… DENIED! pic.twitter.com/HyCi2cuA4B – RDS (@RDSca) November 21, 2024

– Biz Nasty’s comical as ever, but the guys have a point. A little respect for Crosby.

The Penguins need to trade Sid to the Avs…or at the very least re-sign @BizNasty2point0 to be his door guy.https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/HoBvQnViKQ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2024

– Nice photo, that.