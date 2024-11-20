In 2017, it was Gerard Gallant or Claude Julien for the position of head coach of the Canadiens.

On February 14, 2017, the Canadiens made a big decision.Michel Therrien was fired, and Claude Julien was hired as head coach to replace him.

But at the time, there was also another candidate in the running for the Montreal head coaching position. And we know who it was…

Here’s what you need to know: at the time, Gerard Gallant was also looking for a job in the NHL after being fired by the Florida Panthers.

And it was he who came close to succeeding Michel Therrien in Claude Julien’s stead.

The information was divulged by Pierre LeBrun in a recent episode of his podcast (Radar), which he hosts alongside Anthony Desaulniers :

When Marc Bergevin hired Claude Julien as the Canadiens’ coach, he reportedly also had discussions with Gerard Gallant for the job New episode of Radar with @PierreVLeBrun available!https://t.co/6W1DatMkFl pic.twitter.com/n6G9ET1VXI – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) November 20, 2024

It’s ironic because lately, we’ve also been hearing rumors about Gallant and the Canadiens.

But what’s interesting in Pierre LeBrun’s comments is the realization that Marc Bergevin may have been ready to hire a head coach who doesn’t speak French.

Remember when Randy Cunneyworth replaced Jacques Martin (interim) behind the bench in the 11-12 season? Fans weren’t keen on the idea of an English-speaking coach taking over, and it’s safe to assume that the same thing would have happened if Gallant had been hired to replace Claude Julien in 2017.

And that’s even though Gerard Gallant is an excellent coach in the NHL.

In the end, Julien got the job and Gallant ended up in Vegas. It’s funny, too: Gallant AND Julien were in the running for the Montreal job… But both men were also in the running for the Vegas job.

Overtime

The difference is that Gallant was able to lead the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final (2017-2018), while Julien was fired before seeing the Canadiens to the Final in the 20-21 season.

