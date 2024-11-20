“The Canadiens may have no choice but to trade Mike Matheson”

Mike Matheson has established himself in Montreal as a fine NHL offensive defenseman.

He collected 34 points (injuries) and 62 points in his first two campaigns in a Habs uniform, and if he keeps up the pace, he’ll finish the current season with a total of 56 points.

For a guy making $4.875 million a season, that’s pretty excellent.

Knowing that he can produce, and knowing that he’s cheap, there are bound to be teams contacting Kent Hughes between now and March to inquire about #8.

And in Frank Seravalli’s eyes, the Habs may have no choice but to trade him.

The tipster believes that Kent Hughes may be tempted to sell him out because the defenseman’s value will be at its highest:

They (the Canadiens) may have no choice, given that his value will probably be at its highest by the deadline. – Frank Seravalli

Four left-shot defensemen, four right-shot defensemen. Different styles. Different price points. Pick your poison. First Trade Targets board of the season with 15 names in play:https://t.co/JcdBPsJGm6 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 20, 2024

Matheson is on a Daily Faceoff list of 15 players who could change address before the deadline.The Habs defender is ranked 9th:

If Kent Hughes has an offer on the table he can’t refuse… Maybe there, the idea of trading his veteran might interest him.

But all this will also depend on David Savard’s situation, in my opinion.

We know there’s going to be interest in the right-handed defenseman, and we know he could be worth a lot of money to the Habs. But if Kent Hughes trades Matheson… He won’t trade Savard.

And if he does trade Savard, Matheson is the one who’ll be staying in town.

The GM’s objective is to see his club progress and improve. However, that won’t happen in the final stretch of the season if Matheson and Savard play elsewhere, because it takes AT LEAST one veteran to guide the blue line.

I like Kaiden Guhle and he seems to have great leadership qualities… But he’s not ready to play big brother just yet because he lacks experience (128 career NHL games) and because he’s only 22.

The same goes for Xhekaj, Struble, Hutson, Barron, Mailloux… You know what I mean.

In his article, Seravalli mentions that Kent Hughes might also be interested in keeping Matheson because the Canadiens “don’t need” more draft picks.

For the tipster, the Habs need help now… But at the same time, there’s nothing to stop Kent Hughes from going after Matheson’s picks (if he really wants to trade him) and then flipping them to acquire a player who can help quickly.

The Alex Romanov transaction is a good example.

We agree that nothing has been done yet, because there’s still a lot of hockey to be played between now and the NHL trade deadline.

However, the fact that Matheson’s name is being suggested for a deal while it’s still November gives us reason to believe that he already has some value on the market at the time of writing.

