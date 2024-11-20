Skip to content
News

Cayden Lindstrom (a Habs draft target) undergoes back surgery

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Things are going from bad to worse for Cayden Lindstrom.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has undergone back surgery, according to GM Don Waddell. If all goes according to plan, he should be able to play this year.

Because no, he hasn’t played yet this season.

What makes this interesting is that many people wanted to see the Canadiens draft the young man fifth overall in the last draft. Not necessarily at the expense of Ivan Demidov, but oh well.

In the end, the Habs didn’t have that option, as the Blue Jackets took him at #4.

While Ivan Demidov is performing well in Russia and all hopes are high in his case, we can see that doubts are creeping in about Lindstrom.

It’s quite possible that the young man will be able to play this year and that the Jackets’ prospects will be correct for the future. But let’s just say that back problems can be worrisome. Even if it’s minor.

What the Blue Jackets have to hope for is that Lindstrom can return to form this season and break it all in junior. After that, a big 19-year-old season in the WHL could also prepare him for the NHL.

But for that, his back has to hold up in the long term. Let’s hope it does, but his track record is starting to look scary.


This content was created with the help of AI.

