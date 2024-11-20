Cayden Lindstrom (a Habs draft target) undergoes back surgery

Things are going from bad to worse for Cayden Lindstrom.The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has undergone back surgery, according to GM Don Waddell. If all goes according to plan, he should be able to play this year.

Because no, he hasn’t played yet this season.

#CBJ Cayden Lindstrom had a minor surgical procedure on his back Tuesday, per GM Don Waddell. Expected to play again this season after rehab. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 20, 2024

What makes this interesting is that many people wanted to see the Canadiens draft the young man fifth overall in the last draft. Not necessarily at the expense of Ivan Demidov, but oh well.

In the end, the Habs didn’t have that option, as the Blue Jackets took him at #4.

While Ivan Demidov is performing well in Russia and all hopes are high in his case, we can see that doubts are creeping in about Lindstrom.

It’s quite possible that the young man will be able to play this year and that the Jackets’ prospects will be correct for the future. But let’s just say that back problems can be worrisome. Even if it’s minor.

#CBJ GM Don Waddell just told reporters that first-round draft pick Cayden Lindstrom underwent a back procedure yesterday. They expect it to be a one-time procedure with a full recovery. He’ll rest for 30 days and the hope is he can still play this season. – Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 20, 2024

What the Blue Jackets have to hope for is that Lindstrom can return to form this season and break it all in junior. After that, a big 19-year-old season in the WHL could also prepare him for the NHL.

But for that, his back has to hold up in the long term. Let’s hope it does, but his track record is starting to look scary.

