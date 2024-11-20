Stanley25: when Martin St-Louis’ leadership was called into question

For those of you who haven’t yet had a chance to listen to the latest episode of the Stanley25 podcast, I recommend you do so.

Max and JT took the microphone earlier this week to share their thoughts. Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, hard coaching, Alex Newhook and Mike Tyson are just some of the topics on the menu.The tip with Lysanne Richard is also not to be missed.

But there’s one bit that caught my eye more than the others. We’re talking about the moment when Maxime Truman talked about Martin St-Louis’ leadership… back when he was a player.

We go back to when St-Louis wasn’t chosen by his Tampa Bay Lightning GM, Steve Yzerman, to represent Canada at the 2014 Olympics.

St-Louis had been ignored by his GM before finally being a replacement choice afterwards. And clearly, he didn’t take it, which explains why he asked to finish his career with the New York Rangers.

But what was it about the Lightning captain that kept him out? Was #26’s leadership at fault?

According to what colleague Truman reports, one of his friends was called to work on a press conference where a member of Team Canada was present. And she was asked publicly why St-Louis had been ignored at the base even though he’d been invited to the camp.

She said because he had bad leadership. He came with a swollen head (…) In life, you have to have positive leadership. In life, you must never take anything for granted. In life, you have to be open and listen to the instructions you’re given. – Maxime Truman, reporting the situation

Her answer?

As Max says, she didn’t destroy him, but she did say he arrived with the wrong attitude. That’s a new light on the situation that we hadn’t heard before.

What do you think?The thing to keep in mind (and as Max wonders in the podcast) is, in the moment, how Martin St-Louis translates this as coach of the Canadiens.Is he the right person to lead youngsters after learning from his mistakes as a player? Or, on the contrary, does it speak volumes about his way of thinking?

We know that a star player isn’t always easy to manage. But here, as a coach, his role is different – especially for a team in the midst of a rebuilding process.

If you ask me, I think the coach has learned from these experiences over time – especially in his new role. That said, he’ll always have a certain drive that he has to manage well: that’s how he made his name in hockey.

